The new $52 million, three-story Virginia Tech Corps Leadership and Military Science building on the upper quad of campus opened with this year’s fall semester.

The building has nearly 75,000 square-feet of space serving more than 1,200 cadets.

The cost of the building was paid for through private donations which came mainly from alumni and friends of the corps, according to the the corps leadership.

The building is the new home of the corps staff and the university’s ROTC programs, which were formerly dispersed across several locations. It is also home of a new Corps of Cadets military museum, an honors courtroom, as well as the university’s Integrated Security Education and Research Center, a new facility designed to blend science, technology, policy, and ethics across homeland security, national security, and cybersecurity domains.

Photos: Virginia Tech's new Corps Leadership and Military Science building