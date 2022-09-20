New Jersey superintendent to lead Montgomery County schools

CHRISTIANSBURG — A New Jersey superintendent will be the new leader of the the Montgomery County Public Schools.

The county School Board approved the hiring of Bernard F. Bragen Jr. Tuesday night.

Bragen, whose selection was approved on a 6-1 vote, comes about six months after the board’s unanimous dismissal of former Superintendent Mark Miear. Annie Whitaker, another top district official, has been serving as interim superintendent.

Board member Penny Franklin voted against Bragen’s hiring. She did not elaborate.

“I am extremely grateful and excited to be given this opportunity,” Bragen, 57, said. “I believe that I can add value to the district and assist it on its path to excellence.”

Bragen comes to Montgomery County schools with nine years of superintendent experience in New Jersey public schools, according to background information provided by MCPS. He is currently the superintendent of schools for Edison Township Public Schools, a role he has served in since 2019. He was also the superintendent of school for Hazlet Township Public Schools for six years.

The district’s newly appointed superintendent has more than three decades of experience in the field of education, according to the district.

Bragen’s other past roles in administration, in addition to being a district chief, were supervisor of special education, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent of schools.

Bragen’s career in education began as a special education teacher and child study team member. After a decade in those roles, he moved into administration.

Bragen’s starting annual salary will be $240,000 according to information provided by the district Tuesday. That salary matches the one advertised by the district earlier this year when the superintendent search process began. The figure is also more than the $217,542 base salary listed in Miear’s last contract with the district.

Other school officials commented on the hire.

“The school board is excited to make this announcement,” board Chairwoman Sue Kass siad. “We look forward to the leadership, dedication and commitment to collaboration that Dr. Bragen will bring to the students, staff and families in our county.”

In a statement, MCPS described Bragen as “a passionate educator who believes all children can learn and thrive in a learning environment that is stimulating, comforting and appropriate to their unique talents and abilities.” The district said welcome activities for their new superintendent will be announced at a later date.

Bragen wasn’t present at the meeting Tuesday as his current board in New Jersey was meeting at the same time. He, however, submitted a video showing him speaking about his appointment. The video was played during the meeting.

Bragen voiced his gratitude for his appointment. He said he hopes his experience and skills will be helpful to the community.

“I see a lot of great things in Montgomery County Public Schools,” he said. “I also look forward to being able to lead such a fine institution and school district.

“I can’t say how excited I am to start.”

Bragen is anticipated to begin his new functions by December, or perhaps sooner, Kass said.

Board member Dana Partin said she was taken by Bragen’s enthusiasm and passion and looks forward to meeting the teachers and staff.

Board member Mark Cherbaka described his vote as probably the most important decision he’ll make while on the elected body. He said Bragen appears to have a balanced approach to dealing with matters, which Cherbaka added will be helpful when dealing with difficult issues.

“I’m very happy and enthused about this. I’m all in on this decision,” Cherbaka said.

Bragen “came off as very experienced, very smart and sharp … he also has the right view of local government,” Cherbaka said.

Bragen comes to a district that has been grappling with the impact of its county’s continuous population growth over the years, a trend that has led to capacity challenges in several strands.

The major project that MCPS is currently tackling is the eventual renovation and expansion of Christiansburg High School, a project that has been on the table for years and is the flagship piece in a community strand that has dealt with overcrowding at several of its other schools.

Recent estimates show CHS’ facelift could cost up to $128 million — a figure that is nearly $30 million above the budget the district has been working with — but school officials are exploring ways to cut down that figure.

District and county officials also recently were told about pressing but not quite new facility issues at a number of buildings, perhaps most notably Belview and Eastern Montgomery Elementary schools.