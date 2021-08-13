New living-learning residential dorm opens at Virginia Tech

Tim Baird is eager to offer that mentorship, and he’s ready to have the door to his home open to students who need to talk to someone about struggling with a class or going through a breakup. He’s an associate professor of geography, and he’s living in an apartment in the residence hall with his wife, three children and dog.

“The pandemic was transformative for us as a family,” Baird said. “We got closer, and we had secure jobs. But I’m sensitive that some people had crushing experiences. Disruption can cut you off at the knees, but it can be formative and push you forward. Let the pandemic and college change you in a positive way.”

With the more contagious delta variant spreading, Baird said some activities might have to be tweaked, like holding events outside rather than inside. He plans to have people who live and work in the region come and speak and would like to host dinner events to talk with students and help them connect what they’re learning with the real world.

“If you love learning, you’ll learn,” Baird said. “So how do you teach that? How do you teach them to learn something? It can’t just be me talking at them, it’s got to be relational.”

