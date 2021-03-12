New principals named for Roanoke County Schools

The Roanoke County School Board on Thursday announced the selection of two new principals, who will take their positions July 1.

Haley Deeds will become principal of Cave Spring High School. Jenny Griffin will lead Penn Forest Elementary School.

Both administrators are familiar with their schools. Deeds is currently assistant principal at Cave Spring, while Griffin started her career at Penn Forest in the late '90s.

Deeds will replace Steve Spangler, and Griffin will replace Karen Pendleton, both of whom are retiring at the end of the school year.

Deeds joined the district in 2004 as a physical education teacher and later also became a testing coordinator. She has taught at Glen Cove Elementary, Northside Middle, Oak Grove Elementary and Fort Lewis Elementary. She became the assistant principal for the Burton Center for Arts & Technology in 2015. She moved to Cave Spring in 2017.

"[Cave Spring] is an amazing school with the best students, staff and community, and I can't wait to continue to be a part of it," Deeds said Thursday.