New principals named for Roanoke County Schools

The Roanoke County School Board on Thursday announced the selection of two new principals, who will take their positions July 1.
Haley Deeds will become principal of Cave Spring High School. Jenny Griffin will lead Penn Forest Elementary School.
Both administrators are familiar with their schools. Deeds is currently assistant principal at Cave Spring, while Griffin started her career at Penn Forest in the late '90s.
Deeds will replace Steve Spangler, and Griffin will replace Karen Pendleton, both of whom are retiring at the end of the school year.
Deeds joined the district in 2004 as a physical education teacher and later also became a testing coordinator. She has taught at Glen Cove Elementary, Northside Middle, Oak Grove Elementary and Fort Lewis Elementary. She became the assistant principal for the Burton Center for Arts & Technology in 2015. She moved to Cave Spring in 2017.
"[Cave Spring] is an amazing school with the best students, staff and community, and I can't wait to continue to be a part of it," Deeds said Thursday.
Vice Chairman Mike Wray, who represents Cave Spring, praised Deeds for her leadership throughout COVID-19 and during the school's recent renovation and expansion.
Deeds has a bachelor's degree from Roanoke College and a master's degree from the American College of Education.
Griffin started her career as a fifth grade teacher at Penn Forest Elementary in 1998, where she won the Golden Apple Award in 2004. She then taught in Botetourt County, returning to Roanoke County in 2019 to serve as assistant principal for Fort Lewis and Glenvar elementaries.
She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of William and Mary and master's degree from the University of Virginia.
"It's a homecoming for me. As an eager college student, I got hired at Penn Forest, and now it's exciting that I'll be on the other side of that desk," Griffin told the school board. "Roanoke County has given me all my first opportunities in the educational world — my first teaching position, my first assistant principal position and now principalship."