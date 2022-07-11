New Radford University president talks priorities

RADFORD — That plaid-clad, red Jeep humming around Radford University campus belongs to new President Bret Danilowicz.

As his leadership at Radford University begins, Danilowicz said community involvement is one of his priorities. His recently redone red 2004 Wrangler with its doors and hood wrapped in a tartan pattern is proof of his commitment to the Radford Highlanders.

“It’s one of those things, when you’re coming to a community… you basically choose if you’re going to be an active part of the community. And if so, it might as well be known,” Danilowicz said. “People are going to know when that Jeep comes around, I’m in town.”

Fresh off his July 1 start date, other priorities for the Danilowicz presidency include stabilizing university enrollment, improving the quality of the Highlander experience and expanding economic development for the surrounding, namesake city of Radford, he said.

“We need to make progress on retaining more of the students that we bring in as an institution, graduating more of those students,” Danilowicz said. “It’s important not just as a state institution, but it’s also important to Radford, Pulaski County, the whole Southwest of Virginia and the students we serve.”

It’s a challenge faced by higher education nationwide: student enrollment declining prior to 2020, then exacerbated by the pandemic. The United States’ undergraduate student body is now about 1.4 million people smaller than prior to the coronavirus, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

“Nationally, there’s a huge change in what students want. There’s much more of an online environment for students,” Danilowicz said. “We have to go through and understand what should that balance be between in-person and online.”

For Radford University, total enrollment was verging toward 12,000 students in fall 2019, but has dropped to about 8,700 students registered for fall 2022 semester, according to school data. Balancing learning opportunities between online and in-person instruction will depend on what employers need, Danilowicz said.

“Students continue to push nationally more toward an online environment. I don’t think that’s to our strength as an institution,” Danilowicz said. “Our focus still needs to be primarily on students within Virginia, and I would say the traditional experience, where it’s high faculty-student interaction.”

He said there is potential for Radford to partner with local employers and community colleges in an effort to bolster career development opportunities for people, beyond the skills that initially got them employed.

“One of the things we have a capacity to do is help those individuals, once employed, to get the lifelong learning they might need for continued career development,” Danilowicz said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean a four-year degree from Radford University, but we can help companies provide that additional training, probably beyond the technical skills.”

Tailoring education to employer needs fits into Danilowicz’s hopes for helping economic development in and around Radford. He said his presidential cabinet includes a new position for the university: vice president for economic development and corporate education.

“We want to work proactively with companies, some in trying to get them to resettle in the area, employing our students and offering internships,” Danilowicz said. “It’s kind of stepping away from ‘everything we do is around a four-year or a graduate degree.’ What do employers need to be more successful companies, and how do we adapt as a university in support of that?”

As another idea for economic development, Danilowicz wants to work with city council to reinvigorate planning for an amphitheater facility, which he said would attract money-spending spectators, and further involve students with the community. That thought fits into another goal for Danilowicz: improving the overall student and staff experience.

“I don’t believe higher education has done a good job with freedom of expression and freedom of speech,” Danilowicz said. “Universities must lead in getting people to participate in and understand each other’s perspectives, even if they don’t agree. That is important.”

Forthcoming efforts to improve the Radford experience include a streamlining of the general education system, which he said is another area where higher education can improve. Further, Danilowicz wants to re-engage students after the disruption caused by the coronavirus, he said.

“I don’t need to be successful as a president. I need the institution to be successful,” Danilowicz said. “How do I empower the institution to do better, to be more effective?”

Seeking answers to that question at the beginning of his presidential journey, Danilowicz said he’s leaned on advice from university personnel, city council, county managers, and former leaders at Radford University.

As Radford’s eighth president, the native of upstate New York said he is also bringing his past administrative and teaching experiences from University College Dublin in Ireland, Georgia Southern, Oklahoma State, and most recently Florida Atlantic.

“I do want to be a long-serving president of this institution,” said Danilowicz, 54, adding a saying among university presidents that it takes at least 10 years on campus to create an impactful legacy.

“I plan to blow past that 10 year mark, and keep going,” Danilowicz said. “As long as my wife will let me. As long as the community will have me.”