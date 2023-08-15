The next Roanoke County School Board meeting is Thursday evening. On the agenda is a fairly hot topic — the Youngkin administration’s model policies for transgender students.

But August’s meeting might be a bit different than the board’s other recent and spicy public sessions. That’s because the school system has adopted a new, more restrictive process for people who wish to speak to the Roanoke County School Board.

Thou shalt not call it a policy change, however.

Beginning with Thursday’s meeting, the school administration will limit public speakers at school board meetings to Roanoke County residents, county students, parents of students or school system employees. However, people who live outside Roanoke County will be allowed to attend the meetings, said schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger.

“This is not a change in policy,” Lionberger said. Rather, he termed it a change in “procedures.”

Also new is that all eligible speakers must sign up in advance with the school board clerk no later than 8 a.m. on the day of the meeting at which they wish to speak.

Those monthly meetings typically begin at 6 p.m. The Roanoke County School Board Clerk’s office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Clerk Angela Roberson.

Sign-ups can be accomplished by phoning her at 540-562-3900 ext. 10112, or by completing a form at a link available on the school board’s webpage at https://www.rcps.us/domain/155; click on the link to “Request to speak at a School Board meeting” on the left side of that page.

The link leads to an online form. It require people applying to speak to the school board first answer 10 questions, including the topic they wish to discuss.

“Incomplete forms will not be accepted,” according to the new procedures.

Aside from the meeting date, the form requires each speaker’s first name, last name, street address, locality of residence and phone number. The form also questions applicants’ “role” (whether they’re a parent, student, county resident, or school system employee) and whether the intended topic pertains to an item on that meeting’s agenda.

The ninth question is open-ended and asks, “Please briefly describe the topic of the speaker’s comments.”

The 10th question asks speaker-applicants to check each of two boxes.

Next to one box is a statement: “I certify that I am a parent, student, employee of Roanoke County Public Schools or a citizen of Roanoke County.” Next to the other is a second statement: “I have read, understand, and agree to abide by the ‘Requirements for Speakers”’ listed above.”

The form cautions that would-be speakers “must check in with the Clerk of the Board no later than 30 minutes prior to the start of the meeting, with photo identification showing current address.”

That’s more restrictive than the identification required of Virginia voters (for whom no photo ID is required).

Because school board meetings usually begin at 6 p.m., it appears the check-in deadline for speaker-applicants is 5:30 p.m. on the night of the meeting (assuming an applicant has already signed up before 8 a.m. that day).

The new procedures debuted Aug. 7 on the board’s website, where they were posted without advance notification to the public. Lionberger said the changes resulted from disorder at the July 27 meeting.

“After the last school board meeting and the security concerns that arose out of that meeting, the school board members asked Superintendent [Ken] Nicely to determine what procedures other area school divisions use during their school board meetings,” Lionberger wrote in an email.

“This new procedure is consistent with existing policy and is closely modeled after what is used in Botetourt County,” Lionberger wrote.

The “security concerns” Lionberger referenced occurred late into the July 27 meeting and after the public comments section. Order broke down during a briefing by Nicely.

That was about the Youngkin administration’s controversial model policies for transgender students, which the board will take up Thursday. (Currently, the model policies are listed on the Thursday meeting’s “consent agenda,” which typically is reserved for noncontroversial items.)

One or more people in the July 27 crowd shouted “bull—-!” during Nicely’s remarks. That prompted a warning from Chairman Brent Hudson. A few minutes later, after another shout of “bull!” Hudson ordered the room cleared.

Shannon “Danny” Clawson of Roanoke, who had addressed the board during the public comments section, and Benjamin James of Roanoke County, who did not speak publicly, were each arrested and charged with trespassing after they refused to leave the room.

After Hudson’s order, Clawson loudly chanted “Protect trans kids!” as police carried Clawson out of the room. James approached Hudson with his smartphone recording and peppered the chairman with questions.

Hudson responded by pulling his sheriff’s deputy’s badge, from his day job with the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office, and the two challenged each other to identify themselves. At that point, police also arrested James.

Under the new procedures, as a Roanoke resident Clawson would not be allowed to address the board. But James would be, because he’s a county resident.

Already, Nicely and school board members have heard objections to the new sign-up procedures, and they will probably hear more Thursday night.

Some were raised in an email to the superintendent and school board members from Decca Knight, a Roanoke County parent and therapist who’s repeatedly addressed the board about its policies regarding LGBTQ+ youth. She decried a lack of public discussion of the new procedures.

“This policy change has been implemented without any public announcement or input,” Knight wrote to Nicely. “As a concerned community member and parent, transparency and open communication are essential components to building trust in the community.

“While I understand the need for efficient administration during board meetings, it is imperative that policies impacting the community’s engagement and input are developed considering all stakeholders. Many of your stakeholders are working parents who will struggle to be present by 5:30 p.m. on the board meeting day. Other parents may not be aware of the policy and may show up on the day of a board meeting wanting to express their opinions.”

Another Roanoke County parent, Winter Schassberger, is organizing an effort to ensure the board hears messages from people who live outside Roanoke County.

On the private Facebook page, Roanoke County Parents for a Common Sense School Board, Schassberger’s seeking volunteers from Roanoke County who are willing to read messages to the board from non-county residents.

Schassberger noted that therapists or others who regularly interact with Roanoke County students — such as county librarians or volunteer coaches — may have relevant information to share the school board despite residing outside the county.

“It’s important for citizens who interact with the youth in Roanoke County, whether they’re mental health providers, medical associates, librarians, previous employees of RCPS, et al. but don’t meet the new conditions for speaking at a meeting, to have the opportunity to have their perspective shared,” Schassberger said.

Roberson, the school board clerk, said that as of Monday morning, 12 people had signed up in advance to speak at Thursday’s 6 p.m. Roanoke County School Board meeting.

I asked how many people had signed up for the July 27 meeting, by the Monday preceding that meeting.

Roberson replied: “No one had signed up in advance. Everyone signed up as they came into the meeting.”