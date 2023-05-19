New River Valley Health Foundation has received the 17th Annual Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. The foundation was nominated for the award by New River Community College.

“The leaders of the New River Valley Health Foundation have earned a well-deserved reputation for visionary sponsorship of important health care initiatives,” said NRCC President Pat Huber. “We are pleased and grateful that they have extended their generous support to New River Community College students who are preparing for careers in nursing.”

More than two dozen individuals, families and organizations earned the 2023 Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. The awards were presented at a luncheon ceremony in Richmond on April 18. New VCCS Chancellor Dr. David Doré was the keynote speaker.

The annual event, hosted by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, honors leading philanthropists from each of Virginia’s 23 community colleges as well as the statewide foundation. Recipients are nominated for their outstanding commitment to the growth and development of Virginia’s community colleges and their respective foundations.

This year’s class of distinguished philanthropy leaders has collectively contributed $14 million dollars to Virginia’s community colleges.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be in the company of such an esteemed group of philanthropists,” Doré observed. “Were it not for your generosity, some of our students would have to put their hopes and dreams on hold, while others might have to abandon them altogether. Thanks to you, however, our students will be able to work in an environment that is relatively free of the kind of financial pressures that can paralyze or even derail their forward progress, and for that, we are extremely grateful.”

