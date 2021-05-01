New school leaders named in Radford

This fall will bring changes to all schools in Radford. Each school will have new leadership starting in July due to retirements and administrators moving into new roles, according to a division news release.

Superintendent Rob Graham said in the release: “Although we are sad to be losing two outstanding educators in Jeff Smith and Jerry King due to their retirement, we feel very lucky to have hired these new talented administrative leaders and know that they will be a great fit in the RCPS school community.”

The changes are as follows, according to the release:

Tara Grant is named principal at Radford High School. Grant is currently the principal at Belle Heth Elementary School, McHarg Elementary School and the Division Director of Testing. Grant has served as principal of Belle Heth Elementary School since July 2016. During this last school year, she also served as the principal of McHarg Elementary School during the McHarg Renovation Project and as the Division Director of Testing.

Darden Freeman is named as the principal of John Dalton Intermediate School. Freeman is currently the assistant principal at Radford High School and has been in that role for six years. Freeman previously taught history at Radford High School for 17 years.