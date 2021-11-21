Northrop Grumman commits $12.5 million to Virginia Tech initiative

Global aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman is making a $12.5 million commitment to Virginia Tech’s quantum information science and engineering.
The company’s commitment will enhance the university’s work in a field with what university officials say has the potential to reshape industries and alter the dynamics of national security.
“We are extremely grateful for this extraordinary commitment by Northrop Grumman,” said Lance Collins, vice president and executive director of Tech’s Northern Virginia Innovation Campus, in a news release. “The emergence of quantum computing will affect all industries and alter the landscape for national defense. This new partnership enables us to expand our work in this field in powerful new ways, and will sponsor a new Center of Quantum Architecture and Software Development on the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus that will lead the nation in this area of research.”
Northrop Grumman’s support, according to the release, will be used to:
-Establish an endowed faculty position that will help recruit an internationally recognized researcher to head the new Center of Quantum Architecture and Software Development at the Innovation Campus.
-Endow five to 10 graduate fellowship positions to recruit nationally competitive doctoral and master’s candidates, with a focus on diversity.
-Build programs to connect Northrop Grumman experts with Virginia Tech quantum information science and engineering faculty based at the university’s Innovation Campus and Blacksburg campus.
-Create or enhance pathway programs that engage K-12 students – particularly those from underrepresented groups – to prepare them for STEM careers and ultimately help shape a more inclusive culture in the high tech sector.
-Support master of engineering projects in computer science and computer engineering.
The Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, located in Alexandria, plans to invest an additional $15.8 million to establish the leading Center of Quantum Architecture and Software Development for the nation, bringing the total support for the initiative to $28.3 million, according to the release.
“This partnership builds upon our longstanding relationship with Virginia Tech in a way that will fuel discoveries and talent development in a crucial, disruptive area of technology,” said Kathy Warden, Northrop Grumman’s chair, CEO, and president, who is also a member of the Innovation Campus Advisory Board. “We hope that other companies will also step forward in support of research in this area at the Innovation Campus and Virginia Tech. Quantum technology is something no single university or company can address on its own, so partnerships like this are essential.”
Continuing on the announcement in the release, Dan Sui, Tech’s vice president for research and innovation said: “Northrop Grumman and Virginia Tech both recognize the game-changing nature of quantum information science and engineering. Advancing the quantum leap is one of the four frontiers in which Virginia Tech will continue to make future investments. Our university is in the home stretch to launch a Quantum Information Science and Engineering Center in Blacksburg that has brought together numerous faculty members across five departments. We’re delighted to now be able to amplify our quantum work to a great degree through this new partnership with Northrop Grumman.”
In 2017, the quantum leap was announced as one of “10 big ideas” of research emphasis by the National Science Foundation.