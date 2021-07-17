NRCC announces in-person classes as part of fall plan

New River Community College will be operating at full capacity for the upcoming fall semester, the school announced.

Traditional in-person instruction will be the norm for classes held at NRCC’s locations in Dublin and Christiansburg, according to a new release from the college.

Students, college personnel and visitors who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 will not be required to wear face coverings. To encourage vaccination, students who show proof of vaccination will receive a gift card usable at the college bookstore.

“We appreciate the cooperation shown by all concerned during the past months,” said NRCC President Pat Huber, in the release. “Of course we will continue to monitor all relevant health information, but I’m happy to say we’re now looking forward to a vibrant and productive fall semester.”

Classes begin Monday, Aug. 23. In addition to face-to-face classes, offerings include online and hybrid options. Registration is now in progress. Details about available programs, courses and tuition assistance is available online at www.nr.edu.

Current NRCC students may register for classes online by visiting their student accounts. Prospective NRCC students may visit www.nr.edu/register for enrollment information.

Advisors are available at advising@nr.edu or (540) 674-3609 or in person to assist with registration.