New River Community College celebrated its 53rd annual commencement on May 12. Dr. Pat Huber, NRCC president, conferred approximately 900 degrees, diplomas and certificates during the ceremony held on NRCC’s campus in Dublin. Students who graduated this year completed degrees, certificates and diplomas in 77 different programs.

Students in the division of arts and sciences for the 2022-2023 academic year were honored in a ceremony at 4 p.m. Students in the division of business and technologies for the 2022-2023 academic year were honored later that evening at 7 p.m.

President Huber addressed graduates at both ceremonies, and NRCC Board Chair William “Bill” Cunningham welcomed graduates and guests.

“I look forward to what you, our graduates, will do,” said Huber. “You have shown what you can do, so now it is time to go forward with your knowledge and skills and do great things. Surround yourselves with successful friends, colleagues and mentors and believe in yourselves because we believe in you!”

“Education gives you the opportunity to design your own future, and to grow as leaders in your communities,” said Cunningham. “Education provides freedom to live your life, learn continuously, and work in your chosen career. It’s the freedom to create, freedom to choose, freedom to advance, and the freedom to overcome.”

Graduates Jairen Cheek and Bobbi Jo Burnett brought student remarks via video to their classmates and guests.

Around 250 students participated in person in the two ceremonies.

The ceremonies were livestreamed for family, friends and others to view off-campus. To view the ceremonies online, visit NRCC’s graduation webpage at www.nr.edu/graduation.

