New River Community College Professor of Engineering Lisa Murphy was selected to attend the Virginia Space Grant Consortium “STEM Takes Flight!” in Virginia’s Community Colleges Faculty Professional Development Workshop, held May 16-18 at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Only 17 applicants were selected for this opportunity, representing 10 of Virginia’s more than 20 community colleges.

The three-day workshop focused on the integration of STEM in the NASA workplace, with the purpose of assisting faculty in educating students on the importance of teamwork, technical skills and problem solving while introducing them to the missions performed and managed by NASA Wallops Flight Facility. Hosts from NASA Wallops Flight Facility led the workshop.

Murphy teaches math and engineering courses at NRCC’s Christiansburg site. She holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering, master’s degrees in electrical engineering and mathematics, and holds a doctorate in mathematics education. Her career focus has been teaching math to students who are majoring in engineering. She has taught at NRCC for two years, after teaching at Germanna Community College for 12 years.

