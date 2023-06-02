New River Community College recently recognized the recipients of the second class of NRCC Nursing Scholars, a scholarship program that fosters opportunity and success for outstanding high school junior and senior students who show interest and ability in NRCC’s Nursing Associate of Applied Science degree.

Nursing Scholars receive support from advisors who are charged with helping them make the best possible transition from high school through completion of NRCC’s Nursing AAS degree. The scholarship consists of level one and level two awards. High school (public, private and homeschool) juniors and seniors who reside in NRCC’s service region (Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski Counties and Radford City) may apply for level one scholarships.

This year’s Level One scholars include Claire Fender (Radford High School), Madelyn Hedge (Pulaski County High School), Tiffany Jackson (Eastern Montgomery High School) and Michaela Robertson (Floyd County High School).

Level Two scholars include Melanie Gallimore (Floyd County High School) and Elaina McCoy (Blacksburg High School).

The six students were awarded scholarships and certificates at a ceremony held at NRCC on May 24.

Nursing Scholars must demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, leadership and citizenship. Applicants must have a 3.75 high school grade point average or better and demonstrate superior levels of leadership and citizenship in the application essays.

Scholarship students and their families were greeted by NRCC’s President Dr. Pat Huber, Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Dr. Peter Anderson, Dean of Arts and Sciences Sarah Tolbert-Hurysz, and NRCC Educational Foundation Executive Director Angie Covey. Interim Coordinator of Nursing Helen Wolfe, nursing faculty Misty Rice, Caitlin Reed, Heather Umberger, Wendy Hay and Michelle Goodwin, along with advisors Katie Pruett and Fran Scartelli, assisted in presenting the students with scholarship certificates.

Detailed information about the program can be found on NRCC’s website at www.nr.edu/nursing/scholars. For more information about the Nursing Scholars Program at NRCC, contact Lynn Taylor at 540-674-3631 or ltaylor@nr.edu.

- Submitted by Jill Ross