NRCC’s Elana Dao named a 2021 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar

New River Community College student Elana Dao has been named a 2021 New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

This scholarship supports students at associate degree-granting institutions who plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate on a national scale. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) international honor society.

Dao was selected based on the score she earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition, where more than 2,000 applications were received. She was the top scoring student from Virginia.

The New Century Workforce Pathway Scholars will be recognized in a video during the Association of Community College Trustees’ (ACCT) Leadership Congress.

Dao lives in Pearisburg and is working on an associate degree in business management and a career studies certificate in human resource practices. She plans to continue living in Giles County after graduation and hopes to one day open her own salon.