New River Community College student Adam Toler was recently announced as a 2023 New Century Workforce Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

Toler, an Eagle Scout, is from Richmond and currently lives in Radford while attending NRCC. He is currently studying instrumentation and control automation technology. He plans to complete his studies at NRCC in 2024 and go on to work in the instrumentation field. Toler is also the president of NRCC’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

This scholarship is the first of its kind to support students at associate degree-granting institutions on a national scale as they plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of a degree or certificate. The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and Phi Theta Kappa.

New Century Workforce Scholars are selected based on their academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. More than 2,400 students were nominated from more than 1,300 college campuses across the country, and nominees were evaluated on academic achievement, leadership, service and other significant endeavors. Only one New Century Workforce Scholar was selected from each state, and Toler received the highest score in Virginia.

“We congratulate Adam for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with The Coca-Cola Foundation to recognize these outstanding achievements,” said Phi Theta Kappa’s President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for students to succeed as they prepare to enter the workforce and for putting college completion within reach.”

The New Century Workforce Scholars will be recognized in October during the Association of Community College Trustees’ Leadership Congress in Las Vegas.

- Submitted by Jill Ross