Four New River Community College students were recently recognized for their nominations to Phi Theta Kappa’s All-Virginia Academic Team: Grace Anderson, Daniel Cravey, Gabrielle Schack and Adam Toler. They were honored at an awards luncheon in Richmond, along with other students from around the commonwealth.

Anderson, from Blacksburg, is vice president of service for NRCC’s chapter of PTK. She will complete her studies at NRCC this May and intends to transfer to Virginia Tech in the fall to major in biology with a minor in human nutrition.

Cravey, from Chesterfield, is the chapter's vice president of leadership. After graduation, he plans to work as an intern for the WestRock paper mill in Hopewell, and return to NRCC in the fall to complete two additional degrees.

Schack, from Christiansburg, is the chapter's vice president of scholarship. She is the second person in her family to pursue a college degree, and plans to eventually earn a master’s degree in counseling and work in a career where she can help others.

Toler, an Eagle Scout from Richmond, is president of NRCC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He was named to the PTK Top Ten 2023 All-Virginia Academic Team, consisting of those members of the All-Virginia Academic Team achieving the highest rating in the international program sponsored by PTK, USA Today and the American Association of Community Colleges.

Toler was also recently named a New Century Workforce Scholar. Recipients are selected based on academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and how they extend their intellectual talents beyond the classroom. More than 2,400 students were nominated from more than 1,300 colleges across the country; only one New Century Workforce Scholar was selected from each state, and Toler received the highest score in Virginia. The recognition comes with a $1,250 scholarship. Toler plans to complete his studies at NRCC in 2024 and go on to work in the instrumentation field.

PTK is an international honor society of two-year colleges and academic programs, with a mission to recognize academic achievement and provide opportunities for students to grow as scholars and leaders. Members of the Omega Eta chapter of PTK at NRCC must have a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA, and must have completed at least 12 non-developmental credits at the college.

