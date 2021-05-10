NRCC students partner with retired NASA astronaut, CEO on capstone project

“We believe at our company that it helps to illustrate what this mission to Mars is really going to look like,” said Chang Diaz. “What you’re doing is going to help visualize what it really takes to get humans to Mars in a sustainable way.”

“This project has been an incredible experience, and I think I can speak for all of my teammates when I say that we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to work on a design of this magnitude and importance,” said Ben Pratt, second-year student and project team leader. “Throughout the process, we’ve had to learn to function smoothly as a team while transitioning through different designs, which will help prepare us for a work environment. Getting to present our designs and models to Dr. Chang Diaz and hear his feedback is an honor that few students at the community college level receive, and I’m thankful to have been given that chance. I’d like to thank Dr. Chang Diaz and Ad Astra for the opportunity, and I hope that when we present our finalized work to him, he is pleased with our designs.”