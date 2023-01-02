NRCC to launch EMT program this month

Beginning in 2023, New River Community College will offer a new program, an Emergency Medical Technician career studies certificate. The 16-credit program consists of five courses that can all be completed in one semester.

The new EMT program is designed to lead to entry-level employment opportunities in the emergency medical services field. The program prepares students to assess and care for patients at the basic life support level. Students who successfully complete the required courses can sit for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians EMT certification exam.

Program courses include HLT 105 Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), EMS 111 Emergency Medical Technician, EMS 120 Emergency Technician—Clinical, BIO 141 Human Anatomy and Physiology I, and ENG 111 College Composition I.

The program is based on the Virginia EMS Education Standards, which are derived from the National EMS Education Standards. The EMT program is also approved by the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services.

Classes begin Jan. 23. A required American Red Cross basic life support course will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21. For more information, including Virginia Department of Health eligibility requirements, visit www.nr.edu/ems or contact Sheila Hart in Admissions & Records at 540-674-3600, ext. 4204 or shart@nr.edu.

