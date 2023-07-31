New River Community College will offer the Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) career studies certificate program this fall, the school announced last week.

The 16-credit program consists of five courses that can all be completed in one semester.

The EMT program is designed to lead to entry-level employment opportunities in the emergency medical services field. The program prepares students to assess and care for patients at the basic life support level. Students who successfully complete the required courses can sit for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians EMT certification exam, according to the release.

Program courses include HLT 105 Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, EMS 111 Emergency Medical Technician, EMS 120 Emergency Technician–Clinical, BIO 141 Human Anatomy and Physiology I, and ENG 111 College Composition I.

The program is based on the Virginia EMS Education Standards which are derived from the National EMS Education Standards. The EMT program is also approved by the Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services.

Classes begin Aug. 23. For more information, including Virginia Department of Health eligibility requirements, visit www.nr.edu/ems or contact Sheila Hart in admissions & records at (540) 674-3600, ext. 4204 or shart@nr.edu.

- The Roanoke Times