NRCC to offer new solar technician program in 2023

New River Community College recently received state approval to offer a new training program for those interested in becoming a solar technician.

Students who complete the program will be trained to assemble, set up and maintain rooftop or other systems that convert sunlight into energy. Program completers will also earn the Solar Hands-On Installation Network of Excellence (SHINE) credential.

NRCC’s solar technician program was developed in response to regional labor needs. NRCC workforce coordinators collaborated with local business and industry to determine trainings and credentials that would benefit businesses and potential employees.

The program will be administered by NRCC’s workforce development office as one of its FastForward offerings, which are low-cost, short-term training programs that prepare students for in-demand careers. Typically, students who take FastForward programs pay only one-third of the normal cost of training. Additional funds are also available to help offset training costs.

The program is slated to begin in summer 2023. An exact date and enrollment details for the first course offerings in the new program will be announced at a later date. For more information, contact NRCC workforce development at 540-674-3613.

- Submitted by Jill Ross