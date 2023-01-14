NRCC to offer night classes in machine technology this spring

New River Community College has announced it will offer several evening machine technology courses during the spring semester.

These courses include: MAC 106 -- Machine Shop Operations; MAC 107 -- Technology of Machining; MAC 215 -- Machining Techniques; and MAC 217 -- Precision Machining Techniques. All four courses are 8 credit hours each.

Classes will meet Monday through Thursday from 6:15 to 10 p.m. on NRCC’s Dublin campus. The first day of class will be Monday, Jan. 23, and run for 14 weeks. NRCC faculty member Warren Crandall will be teaching the courses.

Current NRCC students may register online by visiting their student accounts. New students or those who may need additional support to register can reach out to an advisor by emailing advising@nr.edu or calling 540-674-3609.

Prospective NRCC students should visit www.nr.edu/registernow for enrollment information. The class schedule is available at www.nr.edu/schedule.

