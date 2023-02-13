In celebration of Black History Month, New River Community College and the college’s Black History Committee will sponsor a guest speaker and music program Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. The event will be in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

Admission is free.

Keynote speaker Dr. Abraham Hardee III, DO, Ph.D., will present remarks on the topic of “Chasing Purpose While Maximizing your Boundaries.” Hardee is a board-certified physician in family medicine. He is core faculty with the Family Medicine Graduate Medical Education Clinic at Lewis Gale Hospital, and also serves as the Rural Medicine and Underserved Primary Care Department chair at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Musical performances will be presented by Jami Martin, an NRCC alumna, Donna Slaughter and Josiah Williams from Spirit of Life Worship Center, and Drumbeat from Randolph Avenue United Methodist Church.

The public is invited to the event, and light refreshments will be served following the program. For more information, please contact Elaine Powell-Hawkins at 540-674-3600, ext. 4478.

