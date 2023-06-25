Two Virginia students are national winners in the 2023 Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s annual Kids Safe Online poster contest, according to a press release issued by the Virginia Information Technologies Agency and the Virginia Department of Education.

One of the students is a junior from Radford High School.

The commonwealth submitted entries for this competition from 18 students in elementary, junior and high school.

The first-place winner was a student named Faith, who recently graduated from the Williamsburg-James City County Virtual Academy.

Rosalind, the student from RHS, placed in the top 10. A last name was not given.

The goal of the contest is to engage young people in creating posters to encourage their peers to use the internet safely and securely. The competition is also an opportunity for teachers to address and reinforce cybersecurity and online safety issues. All students enrolled in kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible to participate.

“Cyber education programs such as the Kids Safe Online poster contest are a significant part of Virginia’s educational fabric, as the students of today are our technology users and professionals of tomorrow,” said Chief Information Security Officer of the Commonwealth Michael Watson in the news release. “Educating our students on how to protect themselves in a digital world is our collective responsibility; it’s up to each and every one of us to secure our technological future.”

For more information on the Kids Safe Online poster contest and the submissions from this year’s finalists in Virginia, visit the VITA website at .

- The Roanoke Times