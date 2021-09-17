One month in, Roanoke schools are open, but staffing shortage, infections are challenges

Staff morale is down, White said.

One reason, among others, is that teachers desire to be close to students but can’t. "Having our desks apart, having our distance from them, I think, is a little more stressful and especially when there are exposures in classrooms or positive cases in classrooms, that brings up more kind of fear and anxiety. We do acknowledge that teachers may be feeling a lot of that," White said.

The labor shortage is a simultaneous challenge.

As of midweek, the Roanoke district employed 1,080 teachers, instructional coaches and specialists and needed an additional 47, spokeswoman Claire Mitzel said. Nine of the vacant positions are newly created positions that didn’t previously exist, she said.

To attract interest in working for the school system, pay and incentives have been increased. For instance, city schools raised starting pay for instructional assistants to $13.44 for those with zero to three years of college and to $14.40 for those with four or more years of college, Mitzel said.