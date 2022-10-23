Online behavior policy leads to Montgomery Co. School Board dispute

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board approved revisions this past week to a policy that covers employee behavior in “online environments,” but the issue led to a spat between members of the elected body over whether they should have held off on the decision.

The policy itself was updated to include distinctions between personal and professional use of social media channels, especially as it relates to the posting of photos from inside a school building “and/or posting information that an employee only has access to as a result of their job,” according to a brief description of the measure on the school board’s recent work session agenda.

“The adjustments to this policy provide an additional layer of clarity and protection for staff, in addition to providing the district with a way to curate social media posts by staff member members,” the recent board agenda description reads.

The matter, however, led to a dispute between several board members over when to actually make a decision on the revisions.

One issue of contention was recent correspondence from incoming Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Bernard Bragen concerning how the board should handle certain agenda items.

While one group of board members argued that the recently selected district chief asked them to only consider immediate action on crucial and time-sensitive measures, the other group maintained that the communication on agenda items didn’t include specific requests.

Board member Marti Graham said she got clarification on the communication. She said she didn’t see anything specific on how to handle items that are not time-sensitive.

“There’s nothing specific that he meant on that,” said Graham, who drew disagreement from school board Chairwoman Sue Kass.

Kass said she spoke with Bragen at length about the matter. She said the board was asked to hold off voting on certain issues unless they are “emergent.”

“Marti, you can get all the clarification you want, but who’s the board chair?” Kass said.

Board member Penny Franklin replied, asking Kass if she thought the board chairwoman gets to make all the decisions.

“Sounds like that’s what you’re trying to do right now,” Franklin said.

Kass said she wasn’t suggesting she could make all the decisions and continued her comment toward Graham. Kass said she didn’t think Graham could speak with the superintendent and say “‘this is what he said, so I’m sorry you’re wrong and this is what it’s going to be because I said so, because I spoke to Dr. Bragen.’”

“But I thought that’s what you just said, too?” Franklin said to Kass, who denied making such a suggestion.

Kass reiterated they received an email from Bragen asking the board to hold off on anything that wasn’t crucial. If that’s not what the incoming district chief meant, then the board needs to clarify the matter with him, the chairwoman said.

Board member Mark Cherbaka said the clarification would then need to be sent to the entire board or through the chairwoman, whom he described as the proper channel.

The disagreement continued, with Franklin at one point describing the email they received as “very vague.” Kass, however, said it specifically asked them to postpone decisions that did not warrant immediate action until Bragen begins his duties in December and that the issue instead be discussed at a board retreat.

The debate among the board this past week started after the group including Kass, Cherbaka and board member Linwood Hudson voiced some hesitation about taking action on the revisions to the policy on employee behavior online.

While he clarified that he wasn’t necessarily opposed to the policy or all the changes, Cherbaka said he had reservations about the wording.

“I would like to see us possibly table it for now,” said Kass, who added she didn’t necessarily want to vote no on the measure.

Graham described the request to table the matter as disrespectful.

“We can’t keep waiting. I understand big decisions, and we got a new superintendent coming,” said board member Jamie Bond, “but this is business. This is what we’re elected to do.”

Bond pointed out that sometimes they need to make tough decisions on issues they might not all agree on.

“This is the second reading on this. I call for the vote,” said Bond, who drew a second from Franklin.

Kass said she took issue with comments saying she was being rude and disrespectful.

“Yet I’m talking and you’re both talking over me. So who’s the rude one, and who’s the disrespectful one? Just me when I do it?” the chairwoman said.

As Kass said that she was trying to ask MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake a question about a part of the process related to passing the measure in question, Franklin said other colleagues were actually speaking before the chairwoman.

“Penny, would you like to be the chair?” Kass said to Franklin, who replied no to the question.

The policy revisions narrowly passed on a 4-3 vote. Bond, Franklin, Graham and board member Dana Partin each voted in favor of the item. Kass, Cherbaka and Hudson each cast no votes.

Among the additions to the policy are two sections titled “Personal Social Media Use” and “Professional Social Media Use.”

The personal use section states an employee’s use of personal social media may not disrupt the work and school environment, impair their ability perform their district duties effectively “and/or compromise working relationships” within the division’s schools and offices.

The professional use section emphasizes that MCPS social media accounts are the property of the district, including official accounts for each school.

“Employees who wish to utilize social media to showcase work inside of a classroom, office or building, must notify their principal and the communications department, including providing the user name and/or view access to the account,” reads a portion of the section. “Employees who wish to showcase work inside of a classroom, office or building must have the social media account connected to their division-issued email address. Employees posting photos of students must verify directory information permission from the student’s parent/guardian.”