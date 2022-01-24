Optional or not: Mask decisions continue among regional school divisions

Making masks optional was once a forgone conclusion for the Roanoke County School Board, but it has decided to keep the district’s mask requirement in place – for now.

School Board Chair David Linden sent an email to parents Sunday afternoon reaffirming that the district will continue to require students and staff to wear masks inside school buildings at least until Thursday when the board holds its next meeting.

“The school board meets again on January 27 and plans to consider taking additional action on this subject … Governor Youngkin issued a press release in which he urged parents to ‘listen to their principal and trust the legal process’ while the Virginia Supreme Court sorts out challenges made to his executive order,” Linden wrote.

He and Windsor Hills representative Cheryl Facciani have made it known that they wish to follow the governor’s order to make masks optional, despite the advice of the Virginia Health Department and Center for Disease and Control to keep masks on in school.

Facciani was also at the forefront of much of the criticism at last week’s meeting for the statements she made about the CDC being a nonprofit (it is a government agency), and the pandemic in general, at the Jan. 4 meeting.

The first-term board member had little to say about the matter at last week’s meeting other than she was looking forward to further guidance from the governor.

The county was one of the first districts in the state to pass a motion to make face coverings optional upon Youngkin's executive order made shortly after his Jan. 15 inauguration.

The board passed the initial motion on Jan. 4, before backtracking on the decision on Jan. 6, following public backlash, and at the advice of the school system’s legal representation.

The initial motion stated that county schools would go “mask optional and return to pre-COVID medical policies leaving medical decisions such as testing, quarantining and contact tracing between the doctor, the student patient, and the student’s parent/guardians,” following Youngkin’s new directive.

A school board meeting last week brought out more than 30 speakers, most of which criticized the board for how it made the decision at a work session before reneging at a special meeting days later, and what they deemed as choosing politics over science.

Following the public comments, some board members said they were open to compromise and worried that ending the mask mandate too soon could cause the district to have to resort to virtual learning, something people on both sides of the mask debate have said they don’t want to see happen.

The school system reported 400 positive cases on its COVID dashboard for staff and students from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15, the highest one-week total of the school year. For comparison, the entire county saw 1,545 cases during that same period.

Cases for last week were down, according to the school system's COVID-19 dashboard, but Assistant Superintendent Rhonda Stegall said during last week’s COVID-19 update portion of the meeting that was a likely outcome since kids missed multiple days of school for snow, making it less likely for some positive cases to be reported.

Linden finished up his letter to parents asking parents to direct their policy concerns to the school board and not school staff.

“Also as a reminder, the safety and security of our schools and students are of primary importance and all visitors must request entry at the office,” Linden wrote. “Parents are not allowed to walk students to classrooms.

“Disturbances or disruptive behavior of any kind will not be tolerated and principals are authorized to take appropriate action to ensure the orderly and safe operations of their schools.”

Roanoke City Public Schools will also continue to require face coverings in schools, on buses and on other school transportation, as medically and developmentally appropriate, for all students and staff, according to the school’s website.

“Transmission in our city remains high, as the Virginia Department of Health reports. We must do everything we can to keep our students and staff safe, while protecting in-person instruction,” a note that was posted on the school’s website on Saturday read.

Other localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys made decisions that took place or effect Monday as well.

The Botetourt County School Board held a special meeting Monday morning where it voted unanimously to lift the mandate on March 7, according to a release from the school system.

“This date allows families the time required to have their children fully vaccinated, if they so choose and provides the Supreme Court of Virginia time to rule on the constitutionality of Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order No. 2,” the release states.

The Botetourt board also voted to “explore how to implement a ‘test-to-stay’ program, which would allow the division to better meet the needs of both vaccinated and unvaccinated students,” but the release did not elaborate on what that meant, nor did the school system immediately respond to an email request to explain the potential program.

The school system in Radford decided to make masks optional for students, though a letter to parents did “highly recommend that students and school community members continue to follow all mitigation strategies that are currently in place while in the school buildings.”

The letter also stated that staff will continue to wear masks, and masks will still be required on school buses.

Students that test positive for the virus or who are in quarantine for five days will have to wear masks for days six through ten or remain at home for the entire 10-day isolation period, the letter states.

Superintendent Rob Graham wrote in an email that the board did not vote on the matter but was aware of the school system’s decision.

He also wrote that he was impressed with how many kids still chose to wear masks.

“While visiting the schools today, I was very impressed to still see a large amount of our student population continuing to wear masks,” he wrote Monday afternoon. “I am hopeful it will stay that way until we start to see a decrease in Omicron variant cases.”

Most school divisions in the region still have across-the-board mask mandates currently, except for Radford and Botetourt and Pulaski counties.

