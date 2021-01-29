Pandemic spurs Virginia Tech to launch fully online MBA program

“Most of the students I believe are going to be Virginians around the area, because that’s where our brand recognition is the best,” Sumichrast said. “But Virginia Tech has a national reputation and the nice thing about an online education is there’s no boundary to where the student will be.”

Nationally, the number of accredited full-time MBA programs as well as applications to such programs have declined in recent years, according to the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. But student interest in online, one-year and alternative business degree programs has picked up.

Virginia Tech currently offers three types of MBA in Northern Virginia, an Evening MBA, an Executive MBA and a hybrid Professional MBA. The university suspended its full-time MBA in Blacksburg eight years ago.

Sumichrast said a small and declining enrollment in Blacksburg spurred leaders to focus instead on bolstering the status of its other MBA programs.

A university report on Tech’s graduate education released last year also notes, “This decision was made in part because of the lack of proximity of Blacksburg to major employers that would be key to a highly successful MBA program.”