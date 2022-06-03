Petitions sought against 10-year-old for threats made against Preston Park Elementary; police say Fleming threat not credible

A 10-year-old student is to face juvenile petitions for threats made Wednesday against Preston Park Elementary School staff and students, Roanoke police said Friday.

Police have sought petitions against the child for threats to harm others at school, a Class 6 felony when charged against an adult, and for threats to damage a school building, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The petitions will be served pending the juvenile’s release from psychiatric medical care, police said in a news release.

Roanoke has seen two shootings and two threats made involving city schools in the last three days.

“Our country has had a rough time in the past couple of weeks. And our city is no different than that,” Police Chief Sam Roman said during a news conference at the police station Friday afternoon.

Roman said the police department, the sheriff’s office and the school system “work in concert” to ensure safety.

“It is our duty to make sure that every day that the citizens of our city, our kids are safe,” Sheriff Antonio Hash said. “As an agency, we get up every morning and put this uniform on to always do what we're called to do. And that's to protect and serve. Our kids are a part of that priority.”

City police said the credibility of the threats against Preston Park are still under investigation. Superintendent of Schools Verletta White said disciplinary action against the student suspected of making the threats is pending.

“We do have a student code of conduct. We have a discipline handbook,” White said. “Depending on the threat, the nature of the threat, the ability to act on that threat, and what category it falls in, we follow through with those disciplinary procedures, and we will follow through.”

On Friday, a second threat was made on social media involving William Fleming High School. The threat was investigated by police, who determined it was not credible.

Roanoke school officials took to social media and issued a recorded phone call to parents in an attempt to quell rumors about the threat. Some parents responded to the school division's Facebook post by calling for school leaders to end the school year early. The last day of classes for city students is June 9. Graduation is June 10.

Police have not determined who was involved in making that second threat.

Caitlyn Cline, the department’s public information officer, said after the news conference that the department’s understanding of the threat “changed about 16 times” throughout the day Friday.

Roman said every threat is credible until the police department can prove otherwise.

“And there are so many different ways in which we could do that,” the police chief said, “to include ensuring we find the source and have a conversation with the source. That is the most likely way that we can either verify or dispel any threats that may come into the schools.

Several fearful parents and guardians pulled their students out of school Friday, but White said the city's public schools are safe places.

“I know that we're living in a time where there's high angst, as there should be, based on the fear that's out there that we all have,” White said. “Can we guarantee that nothing will happen? I don't think any of us can make that guarantee. But I can say that our staff is one that does everything that we can to make sure that our students and our staff members stay safe. And we're committed to that.”

As rumors of threats at Fleming were circulating Friday, a man was shot a few miles away at the intersection of Fleming Avenue and Williamson Road Northwest.

The shooting took place near James Breckinridge Middle School. Police said schools near the incident were “placed on hold and secure as a precaution, but were not directly affected.” Preston Park Elementary is also near the shooting site.

Roman confirmed the Fleming Avenue shooting and the threat made involving William Fleming High School were unrelated.

“At this point, I can confirm that these are two separate incidents,” the chief said. “The two are not connected in any way.”

White said RCPS wants to give parents and guardians information, but the school division is limited when an investigation is ongoing or when information is related to a juvenile’s record.

“We're limited by law in what we can say and what we can do. But we give as much as we can,” White said. “If there was any real kind of threat or danger, we would communicate that accordingly.”

Roman said safety precautions will be put in place at graduation ceremonies as the school year comes to a close. One year ago, a student was wounded in the parking lot of the Berglund Center as William Fleming students were inside for a graduation rehearsal.

“When we have incidents across our country, and even here in our city, we will take additional steps to ensure that everyone involved is safe, with specific emphasis on our children,” Roman said.

“We're looking forward to graduation this year,” White said. “We're not going to allow anyone to take away this moment for our children that they so deserve.”

