Roanoke County's school board has initiated a process to sell a prominent county farm property it has owned without developing for more than 15 years.

The board will hold a public hearing Thursday regarding declaring the Poage Farm site off Bent Mountain Road (U.S. 221) in the county as surplus. Following that, the board may take a vote that would allow the site to be sold.

The county school board owns the property, but once declared as surplus, it will be county government's responsibility to sell the land, and to receive the proceeds.

School board members said during a work session earlier this month that they hope the county will return the sale's proceeds to the school division.

"We're looking for ways to generate some funds for other priorities," county school Superintendent Ken Nicely told the board May 4.

The Poage Farm property has several parcels, including a circa-1897 residence and outbuildings, plus open land, situated beside Bent Mountain Road in the Back Creek area of southwest county.

The Poages, a longtime Roanoke Valley family, farmed the tract for generations before selling it to the school division in 2007. Since then, the county has leased the land to the family and it's been in partial cultivation as a vegetable farm.

The county school division was seeing rising enrollment at the time and bought the property for $2.5 million, anticipating a need for a new school down the line. Since then, that need evaporated as public school student enrollment numbers stabilized or declined.

Also, the site was envisioned as a possible location for the county school division's technical education center to replace the current Burton Center in Salem. However, that complex will be built on land recently purchased off Peters Creek Road in northern Roanoke County.

Thursday's public hearing on the Poage Farm property will be held as part of a county school board meeting that begins at 6 p.m. at the school administration building on Cove Road

Later in the meeting the board has an agenda item that could include a vote to declare the property as surplus.