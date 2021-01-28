Postseason play, middle school sports a go for Roanoke County

Roanoke County high school student-athletes will be able to participate in the winter sports postseason and the county will host postseason games, the county school board unanimously decided Thursday. The board also voted 4-1 to allow middle school fall sports.
Postseason play begins Jan. 30 for swimming and mid-February for basketball, wrestling, indoor track and scholastic bowl. For the games and matches that Roanoke County schools host, visiting teams will follow the county's sports guidelines for mask-wearing and social distancing.
Middle schools will start with the fall season since the winter season is almost over.
Rhonda Stegall, the executive director of administration, said that no COVID-19 exposures have occurred through winter sports teams, but there have been exposures involving athletes in other situations, including an outbreak in a weight room.
"There has been some impact," she said. "But if we’re talking about our actual winter sports teams, there’s been no exposure."
Board members passed each item with little, if any, discussion, aside from asking several logistical questions. The exception was David Linden, who voted no to allowing middle school sports.
"I question why, again, we're just playing favorites with our athletes," Linden said. "I kind of perceive this as almost playing favorites with athletes as opposed to students in the band, or theatre or drama or choir or any other extracurricular activities."
Saying that the school system has been "wildly successful" with its back-to-school plan, Linden said that "following the health department guidelines seems to me to make the most sense, especially when we get down to middle school sports."
"I'm prepared on a couple of these other items to consider maybe allowing those, but when you get down to middle school sports, I think we're going beyond what we need to do," he said.
Chairman Don Butzer later shared why he voted in favor of allowing middle school sports and postseason play, reminding the audience that over the summer he was fiercely against returning to school in-person, even going so far as to resign his chairmanship in July.
"But 11 months into this this, we've learned a lot. I've learned a lot," he said. "Through out mitigation efforts, we've done a great job."
Mental health must also now be a priority, he said.
During the public comment period, four teachers spoke against allowing sports to continue.
"Let's not drop the ball," said Sandra Rubin. "Let's stay the course and continue doing what we know is best. It's hard and everyone is tired, but that shouldn't affect our rational thinking of important decisions."