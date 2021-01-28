Postseason play, middle school sports a go for Roanoke County

Saying that the school system has been "wildly successful" with its back-to-school plan, Linden said that "following the health department guidelines seems to me to make the most sense, especially when we get down to middle school sports."

"I'm prepared on a couple of these other items to consider maybe allowing those, but when you get down to middle school sports, I think we're going beyond what we need to do," he said.

Chairman Don Butzer later shared why he voted in favor of allowing middle school sports and postseason play, reminding the audience that over the summer he was fiercely against returning to school in-person, even going so far as to resign his chairmanship in July.

"But 11 months into this this, we've learned a lot. I've learned a lot," he said. "Through out mitigation efforts, we've done a great job."

Mental health must also now be a priority, he said.

During the public comment period, four teachers spoke against allowing sports to continue.

"Let's not drop the ball," said Sandra Rubin. "Let's stay the course and continue doing what we know is best. It's hard and everyone is tired, but that shouldn't affect our rational thinking of important decisions."

