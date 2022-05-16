‘Pray for Peace’ shirts still in play

The Blacksburg High School girls lacrosse players did what they saw as their part in calling for an end to the war in Ukraine when they wore “Pray for Peace” T-shirts during warmups earlier in the spring.

But to the surprise of some in the community and even some Montgomery County School Board members, the players were barred from wearing the shirts again — even if the word pray had been replaced with play — due to a district policy on political displays in the schools. School officials said during a meeting over a month ago that the shirts didn’t quite fall under the protected free speech activities granted to students due to the fact they were bought and given out by a school staff member.

Despite the hurdle, Clare Levison, whose daughter is the senior captain on the lacrosse team, found another way to get the otherwise well-meaning message out there — and even beyond Montgomery County.

Levison turned to High Peak Sportswear, a longtime custom screen printing and embroidery shop with a location in downtown Blacksburg near the Virginia Tech campus.

Bolstered by media coverage of the issue, High Peak made a total of approximately 500 shirts similar to the ones that had been previously worn by the BHS lacrosse players, said store manager Travis Bishop.

Several “Pray for Peace” shirts were placed in the Blacksburg shop’s front window display and were slated to stay there until this past Friday, Bishop said.

Levison said recently more than 450 shirts have been sold to people across 37 states.

“We’re turning their absurdity into action. We’re selling them to the public and raising awareness for the cause on our own,” she said. “But of course, we’re still hoping as always that they’ll [the school district] change their minds and join us in the peace.”

The shirts, which cost $12 each, have been sold on inspiredresponsibility.com, the website for Levison’s consulting company. The website states that all proceeds of the sales go to Friends of Ukraine, a charitable organization that the BHS girls lacrosse coach had worked with when she volunteered in orphanages in Ukraine.

More shirts could be made in the future if the demand calls for it, Levison said.

The locally rooted effort to spread the “Pray for Peace” message is “just mind blowing,” said Bishop, the High Peak store manager.

“It’s such a great idea,” he said. “Who doesn’t want peace?”

High Peak’s Blacksburg shop, which is located at 209 College Ave., has regularly worked with area schools and businesses over the years to create custom T-shirts and promotional apparel.

High Peak has other locations in Roanoke, Lynchburg — where it’s headquartered — and Charlottesville.

As far as the school debate over the shirts weeks ago, several school board members supported the administration’s enforcement of district rules. However, some board members did question whether the policy at the center of the issue is truly in tune with the current times.

Those board members questioned whether the slightly reworded message “Play for Peace” was really political in nature and problematic. The swapping out of the word pray with play was suggested, including by Levison herself, as a way to work around concerns over religious connotations.

But Annie Whitaker, Montgomery County Public Schools’ acting superintendent, spoke about why even the suggested rewording would have been problematic.

“What is the peace from?” Whitaker said during a board meeting in early April. “A war. And a war is rooted in what? It’s a political war, from people who have differing views.”

The comments from the administration drew criticism from Levison, who voiced strong doubts about the conflict in Ukraine being simply rooted to differences in political views. In a Facebook post from well over a month ago, she elaborated on her criticism by pointing to historical examples such as the Holocaust.

“Could someone please let the Jews know that Hitler just had a different view than they had?” a part of the Facebook post read.

Levison again addressed the school board about the matter during public comments a few weeks ago when she took aim at the district’s interpretation of its policy on the T-shirt issue. She also brought up examples of high school athletes elsewhere in the country who have made gestures similar to the BHS girls lacrosse one on other issues.

“Please, do not hijack peace or hold peace hostage,” she said among other comments. “It’s a common sense problem.”

