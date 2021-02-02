Proposed budget for Roanoke County Public Schools includes raises for teachers, support staff

Roanoke County Public Schools' 2021-22 budget proposal includes a raise for teachers and support staff, along with other provisions that were slashed in the early days of the pandemic.
Teachers and support staff would receive a 2% raise, according to Director of Finance Susan Peterson. The proposed pay plan also includes implementing a compensation study, which would restructure the support employee scale.
Teachers would receive a step increase, which is a 1.5% raise, and the entire scale would increase by 0.5%. Support staff would receive a step increase, which would be a 2% raise under the new pay scale.
In addition, employee insurance premiums are not expected to increase during the 2021-22 school year, Peterson said. That means the additional pay teachers and support staff receive won't be eaten up by increasing benefits costs, Tim Greenway pointed out.
The school system recently provided employees with a retroactive raise after initially freezing salaries at the beginning of the pandemic to decrease expenses.
Including the midyear raise, the total cost for these changes, including moving bus drivers and bus aides to five-hour contracts, would be $3.9 million, Peterson told the school board.
The school system also wants to increase substitute pay by $10 to be more competitive and provide full-time health benefits to part-time bus aides, bus drivers and nutrition associates.
The proposal also includes the creation of several maintenance positions to allow the facilities and operations department to be more proactive and responsive, reducing long-term costs. The district would also add three life counselor positions for Title I schools and a part-time counselor position at Green Valley Elementary.
The budget is not final, and the school board still has another budget work session before the final budget presentation in mid-March. The board is scheduled to vote to adopt the budget March 25.
District fall sports play up in the air
The school board will decide next week whether to allow Roanoke County fall sports teams to play a district schedule or only play one another.
The board voted last week to allow middle and high school fall sports to take place. Fall sports include cheer, cross country, football, golf and volleyball.
When the board previously voted to allow winter sports, its members agreed teams would only play each other during the regular season. They knew that all high school teams had the ability to advance to the postseason, and they voted to allow postseason play last week.
But this time around, the school board doesn't know whether fall sports teams will automatically advance to the postseason if they spend their season in-county. The principals of the schools in each region vote to decide who can advance to the postseason, according to Executive Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall, and they haven't voted yet.
"We would like to think that if the region allowed us to do this in the winter they would allow us to do this again in the fall," she said. "However, we're banking on the votes of those principals in each of those regions."
Stegall said the risk worries her, but "on the health perspective, of course I think it's better that we play in-county."
Chairman Don Butzer said the board allowed sports to give student-athletes some semblance of normalcy, but the point of playing in-county was to have control over protocols and not deviate "too far" from health department recommendations.
"Now, if this thing has morphed into something else ... and it's about competition and winning, more so than just the health aspect of it — that's where it's starting to get a little confusing," Butzer said.
Superintendent Ken Nicely added that some may see a contradiction in staying in-county but allowing postseason play.
"The postseason's one thing ... but certainly the in-district play during the regular season, it does create more situations in which you're mixing with other schools and so forth in terms of contact tracing and everything else," he said.