Proposed budget for Roanoke County Public Schools includes raises for teachers, support staff

But this time around, the school board doesn't know whether fall sports teams will automatically advance to the postseason if they spend their season in-county. The principals of the schools in each region vote to decide who can advance to the postseason, according to Executive Director of Administration Rhonda Stegall, and they haven't voted yet.

"We would like to think that if the region allowed us to do this in the winter they would allow us to do this again in the fall," she said. "However, we're banking on the votes of those principals in each of those regions."

Stegall said the risk worries her, but "on the health perspective, of course I think it's better that we play in-county."

Chairman Don Butzer said the board allowed sports to give student-athletes some semblance of normalcy, but the point of playing in-county was to have control over protocols and not deviate "too far" from health department recommendations.

"Now, if this thing has morphed into something else ... and it's about competition and winning, more so than just the health aspect of it — that's where it's starting to get a little confusing," Butzer said.

Superintendent Ken Nicely added that some may see a contradiction in staying in-county but allowing postseason play.

"The postseason's one thing ... but certainly the in-district play during the regular season, it does create more situations in which you're mixing with other schools and so forth in terms of contact tracing and everything else," he said.

