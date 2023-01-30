Proposed Montgomery County school budget includes 5% raise

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools is proposing a budget of $138.5 million for the fiscal year that starts July 1, an amount that includes funding for a 5% raise for all employees.

The proposed plan was presented last week during a county School Board meeting.

The district projects revenues of $133.7 million for the next fiscal year, which means the division will need an additional $4.8 million from the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors to close the gap, according to the proposal.

County supervisors each year approve the budget for the schools, but they often don’t meet the maximum additional funding request asked for by the school board, which can request whatever it decides.

MCPS officials pointed out that supervisors last year provided the district less than half of the additional $4.5 million requested.

Annie Whitaker, the deputy superintendent for operations, went over some of the more specific needs the district is trying to meet over the coming year. Those measures include support for student athletic safety, mental health needs and access to preschool, she said.

The district, among other things, is looking at the hiring of four full-time athletic trainers, two additional school counselors and an additional preschool class at Auburn Elementary School, Whitaker said.

The MCPS official listed other plans such as the increase of custodial staff based on increased building size. The plan, she said, includes the hiring of four full-time custodians.

“Those are the goals that governed the budget development for this year,” Whitaker said.

The work by the district’s administration drew praise from school board members.

“I appreciate the amount of attention you brought to all this and how thorough you’ve been,” said school board member Sue Kass, who noted that Whitaker had effectively performed three jobs over the past several months.

Whitaker served as the interim superintendent for much of last year while the district searched for a new chief. The division filled the superintendent job during the fall with the hiring of Bernard Bragen.

School board member Penny Franklin also touted the work that went into preparing the proposed budget.

“When we bring people together and allow them to do their jobs, we get great information and allow them to do wonderful things,” Franklin said.