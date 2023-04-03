For the first time in 10 years, Pulaski County High School fielded a team for the Virginia High School League Forensics competition this year — and members won two events.

Jordan English won the storytelling event, performing a excerpt from “The Fortune-Tellers” by Lloyd Alexander, according to a Pulaski County school system news release.

James Johnson and Ben Rorrer won the humorous duo interpretation event, with a piece from a short play titled “Everyone’s Gonna Die!” by Clyde Hendrickson.

Johnson, Rorrer and English are the first students to earn state championships for Pulaski County in the competition, according to the release.

“The extensive amount of rehearsal and planning it took to portray the story with no props or costumes was one of the most challenging parts of it all,” Johnson said in the release. “You have to create believable characters and illustrations to the story.”

“I think learning how to work and react with my duo partner without looking or making eye contact with him was the toughest part for me,” Rorrer said in the release. “Acting without reacting is completely different than anything I’ve ever done.”

Said English, in the release: “Adapting from theater to forensics is a weird change. The way you hold yourself and how aware you have to become of your movement is insane. I had a tough transition, especially because I have to depend on my own characterization and character, unable to play off someone else’s energy.”

The Pulaski County team, led by Coach Brianna Smith, earned the right to compete at the state event by finishing second at the sub-regional and first regional events earlier in the year.

Out of 13 teams competing in the same classification as Pulaski County, the Cougars earned fourth place overall, despite only competing in two of the 10 possible categories, according to the release.

— The Roanoke Times