Pulaski County institutes stricter school cellphone policy

Yondr pouches were purchased for each student at a cost of $26,750 per year — or $12.50 per student — to ensure that students cannot access their phones during the day unless there is an emergency, according to Siers.

According to the company’s website, the pouches are a bit bigger than the average smartphone and have a magnetic button at the top that locks the bag for the day until it is opened using a small tool. Siers said students may access their phones if they need to contact a guardian for some reason, or they can come to the office and use the phone as well.

“People seem to forget that for decades there weren’t cellphones and kids used the phones in the office to contact their parents if they needed them,” he said.

In a Facebook post to the community regarding the backlash, Siers also noted that while the pouches cost more than $25,000, the amount of instructional time teachers were losing due to disciplining students over improper use of the devices was approximately $250,000.

Among other complaints were that kids could no longer use the phones for “learning purposes,” but Siers said that every middle school and high school student — and soon all elementary students — have access to Chromebooks.