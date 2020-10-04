Pulaski County institutes stricter school cellphone policy

The Pulaski County school system’s new cellphone policy banning middle and high school students from using the devices during the day has some parents complaining about the disconnect.
Pulaski Superintendent Kevin Siers said the school system began looking at changing the policy in September 2019 at the request of a school board member. Following a survey the next month, it was determined that the vast majority of teachers did not use the devices for educational purposes and were having to interrupt instructional time an average of 29 times per week to discipline students for using the devices inappropriately.
While the decision to change the policy was made in December of last year, it was not implemented until the beginning of the current school year, Siers said earlier this week.
He said one of the chief complaints some parents had about the policy was how it was rolled out.
“We put it in an information packet when school started, but we could have done a better job of getting the word out,” he said. “With everything going on with the pandemic, that was an oversight that falls on me. We should’ve done better getting that information out.”
The “lack of transparency” isn’t the only thing that led to some criticism from people on social media — some harsher than others — but also the money used to implement the policy.
Yondr pouches were purchased for each student at a cost of $26,750 per year — or $12.50 per student — to ensure that students cannot access their phones during the day unless there is an emergency, according to Siers.
According to the company’s website, the pouches are a bit bigger than the average smartphone and have a magnetic button at the top that locks the bag for the day until it is opened using a small tool. Siers said students may access their phones if they need to contact a guardian for some reason, or they can come to the office and use the phone as well.
“People seem to forget that for decades there weren’t cellphones and kids used the phones in the office to contact their parents if they needed them,” he said.
In a Facebook post to the community regarding the backlash, Siers also noted that while the pouches cost more than $25,000, the amount of instructional time teachers were losing due to disciplining students over improper use of the devices was approximately $250,000.
Among other complaints were that kids could no longer use the phones for “learning purposes,” but Siers said that every middle school and high school student — and soon all elementary students — have access to Chromebooks.
When asked if the devices could be used in an emergency like an active shooter or some other disturbance in the building, Siers said the school system is part of a emergency response network that works almost instantly and noted that teachers still have access to their phones if needed.
He said another reason the phones were taken away is that they are often used for cyberbullying during the day, which negatively affects many students and further hinders a healthy learning environment.
Last year the Radford school system instituted a similar policy that also drew criticism from some parents, though it does not use the Yondr pouches to regulate usage. The city’s students also have access to Chromebooks, according to Superintendent Robert Graham
Montgomery County Public Schools spokeswoman Brenda Drake said the policies in the county vary slightly by school, but students are asked to have them off during instructional time. They also have access to Chromebooks.
Similar policies are also in place in the Roanoke Valley school systems, with some discretion given to teachers when deemed appropriate.
Siers said that while he understands some of the concerns parents have, Pulaski will not be reversing the policy, and he said there have not been any real disciplinary problems with students not complying with the new policy that he knows about.
He said he appreciates the parents who reached out to the school system to provide feedback, but also said he felt the need to post on Facebook through the schools’ page because many of the comments were predominantly negative.
“In hindsight, trying to introduce this type of initiative during a pandemic without thoroughly communicating it was a significant oversight and I apologize for any undue stress that this has placed on our families,” part of his post read.
Staff writer Claire Mitzel contributed information to this story.
