Pulaski County schools set to have full attendance four days a week starting Monday

Pulaski County Public Schools is moving to its next reopening phase, which includes having students in the classroom at all of its schools four days a week.
The school system made the announcement Wednesday evening on its Facebook page. Superintendent Kevin Siers said in an phone interview Thursday afternoon that the elementary schools started the plan this week, and the middle and high schools are set to follow beginning Monday.
Siers said it will be about 70% of the system's roughly 3,900 students that'll be returning under the new guidelines as the rest of the students elected to participate in an all virtual model for at least the fall semester.
He also said the district has been working with the New River Health District and following new Center for Disease Control guidelines when determining how to move forward.
"We are following all of the mitigating factors like social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks and cleaning the schools," he said. "I feel very comfortable with where we are at and how seriously our students and staff have been taking all of the precautions set in place."
Siers also noted that while the system has had five positive COVID-19 cases since starting school in early September, there have only been two since Sept. 15.
Pulaski started the year on a hybrid schedule with half of its students going on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half on Tuesdays and Friday, with Wednesday being a virtual day that the school system also used to deep clean the schools and busses.
The announcement on Facebook drew a mix of response, with some saying it is too soon to return to the classroom at nearly full capacity.
Montgomery County has a similar plan already in place, except for students go to in-person classes four times a week but only for a half day. Radford remains on a hybrid schedule with students attending two days a week.
Roanoke has its entire district on an all virtual schedule, while Salem and Roanoke County have pre-K through 2nd grade attending Monday Through Friday, and the rest of its students attending two days a week.
In Pulaski County, 236 positive cases, 15 hospitalizations and five deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic since March have been reported, according to state data.
The New River Health District did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pulaski County's new plan.
Staff Writer Claire Mitzel contributed information to this story.
