Pulaski County schools set to have full attendance four days a week starting Monday

Pulaski County Public Schools is moving to its next reopening phase, which includes having students in the classroom at all of its schools four days a week.

The school system made the announcement Wednesday evening on its Facebook page. Superintendent Kevin Siers said in an phone interview Thursday afternoon that the elementary schools started the plan this week, and the middle and high schools are set to follow beginning Monday.

Siers said it will be about 70% of the system's roughly 3,900 students that'll be returning under the new guidelines as the rest of the students elected to participate in an all virtual model for at least the fall semester.

He also said the district has been working with the New River Health District and following new Center for Disease Control guidelines when determining how to move forward.

"We are following all of the mitigating factors like social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks and cleaning the schools," he said. "I feel very comfortable with where we are at and how seriously our students and staff have been taking all of the precautions set in place."

Siers also noted that while the system has had five positive COVID-19 cases since starting school in early September, there have only been two since Sept. 15.