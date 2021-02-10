Quarantined cadets intermixed with others at Saturday event, VMI acknowledges

VMI's spokesman on Wednesday acknowledged that quarantined cadets were not fully separated from their peers for the entirety of an annual event last weekend.
"In retrospect, we needed to ensure that they stayed separate," Bill Wyatt said in an interview Wednesday. "And judging from some of the photos that I've seen — and like I said, I'm still trying to confirm it. Did that in fact happen? I think [separation] happened most of the day. But toward the end, things get a little hectic, and it appears that it might not have stayed that way for the entire day."
He said he was still working to confirm exactly what happened and "who was responsible for the breakdown."
There were 145 active cases of COVID-19 among cadets on Wednesday, according to the college's case dashboard. That amounts to 8.5% of the cadet population, an increase of one percentage point since Tuesday. An additional 254 cadets, 15% of the Corps, were quarantined.
If existing mitigation measures don't slow the growth, the college may consider temporarily shutting down athletics, transitioning to fully virtual classes and/or keeping cadets in their rooms for two weeks at a time, Wyatt said.
"We're not there yet," he said. "We're going to reassess at the end of the week to see where our numbers are, to see if we're continuing to have 20, 25 new cases every day. If those are starting to come down, then we'll continue on the enforcement path that we're emphasizing right now."
VMI allowed quarantined first-year cadets to participate in breakout over the weekend if they tested negative within 24 hours before the event. Breakout is an annual tradition that marks the end of the six-month "rat line" for first-year cadets.
"We were following the guidance of our medical director based on the wishes of the cadets to participate in breakout," Wyatt said. "How can we accommodate their wish to participate in the culminating event of this year that they've worked so hard to be a part of?"
Quarantined cadets, identified by a red physical training belt, were supposed to maintain a safe distance from their peers.
A photo album that contained nearly 4,000 photos showed cadets completing arduous tasks throughout the day. In some photos, groups of cadets can be seen wearing the PT belts. One photo, for example, showed six red-belted cadets lined up behind one another as they marched down a road.
But other photos showed red-belted cadets interspersed with others not wearing the quarantine identifier.
That photo album became inaccessible to the public by Wednesday afternoon.
Cadets who spoke to The Roanoke Times said photographers were told to take down photos. Wyatt said photos were removed, but not because they showed quarantine violations.
"Photos were taken down from Flickr for violating VMI’s General Order 71," Wyatt said in a later text message. "The yearbook photographers were posting to personal social media accounts and did not have the proper permission from the photo subjects to be used on personal social media accounts."
Photos of cadets "cannot be posted to personal social media without the express agreement of all persons pictured in an identifiable manner," Wyatt said.
Cadets who spoke to The Roanoke Times expressed frustration at the entire COVID-19 situation.
"It's just very contradictory, some of the stuff they're doing," said one cadet who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. "When I was in the barracks, I couldn't visit my neighbors or else they would punish us, but I guess we can have breakout."
The cadet, who is quarantined in a Lexington hotel because of a recent exposure to someone who tested positive, said the hotel has inadequate Wi-Fi to log onto classes. In addition, he and another cadet said meal delivery has been sporadic.
Wednesday's lunch was delivered around 2 p.m., said the second cadet, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity. He and others missed dinner Tuesday night because of a lack of communication about when and how the dining hall would drop off food.
"We're paying a lot of money for food. And for us not to get it, for us to have to complain is a problem," he said.
Cadets can request internet cards from the information technology department and food is being delivered three times a day, Wyatt said.
"It's a huge logistical effort, but it's happening," he said. Many cadets also have access to snacks, he said.
Wyatt implied that some quarantined cadets may be missing breakfast because they're sleeping in, temporarily freed from waking up at "0-dark-30" for the usual breakfast roll call.
"So they're sleeping longer, they're sleeping until they have classes, and breakfast is being delivered first thing in the morning," he said. "But the food is plentiful and available."
He added that cadets know how to call the commandant's staff with questions or concerns.
"The cadets need to take some responsibility as well," Wyatt said.
One of the cadets said he did call and was told, "We'll try our best."
Both cadets said they'd want VMI to send the Corps home, at least those who have tested negative in quarantine like they have.
"With the mental health problems that are going on, honestly, it's not worth the time of keeping us here," the second cadet said. "I mean, they're gonna cause more damage to us keeping us here than if they just sent us home and just restarted. Even if that means coming back later in the semester."