Quarantined cadets intermixed with others at Saturday event, VMI acknowledges

VMI's spokesman on Wednesday acknowledged that quarantined cadets were not fully separated from their peers for the entirety of an annual event last weekend.

"In retrospect, we needed to ensure that they stayed separate," Bill Wyatt said in an interview Wednesday. "And judging from some of the photos that I've seen — and like I said, I'm still trying to confirm it. Did that in fact happen? I think [separation] happened most of the day. But toward the end, things get a little hectic, and it appears that it might not have stayed that way for the entire day."

He said he was still working to confirm exactly what happened and "who was responsible for the breakdown."

There were 145 active cases of COVID-19 among cadets on Wednesday, according to the college's case dashboard. That amounts to 8.5% of the cadet population, an increase of one percentage point since Tuesday. An additional 254 cadets, 15% of the Corps, were quarantined.

If existing mitigation measures don't slow the growth, the college may consider temporarily shutting down athletics, transitioning to fully virtual classes and/or keeping cadets in their rooms for two weeks at a time, Wyatt said.