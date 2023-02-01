Radford city, university leaders announce business collaboration, The Hub

Economic development and recreation in Radford are central to tightening partnerships between university and city leaders, who met for discussions earlier this week.

As a result, in a joint statement Wednesday, city and university leaders announced the formation of The Hub at Radford, which will be shared by the city and college as a center for business development. The Hub will be located in the former SunTrust bank location on East Main Street, after it is repurposed.

“The Hub will serve as an economic development support system and help businesses thrive in Radford and across the New River Valley,” according to the announcement. “Planners project the first phase of the venture will open in mid-2023.”

The Hub will also house Radford University’s Vinod Chachra IMPACT Lab, providing online education in high-demand workforce areas, according to the announcement.

University officials did not immediately comment on construction or operating costs of the planned center.

Refurbishment and improvements along Radford's East Main Street are planned for the next two years, the announcement said. City, university and private stakeholders are working together to address blighted and damaged structures, street upgrades and paving, lighting and overall use.

Radford University President Bret Danilowicz said in the announcement that he and his wife, Kay, saw potential for Radford the moment they set foot in the city.

"We were charmed by what the city of Radford has to offer and its potential to grow alongside the university," Danilowicz said in the announcement. "This partnership will set a course for a future of economic growth and recreational development that will benefit Radford University students and residents of the city."

The Hub project was one discussion point from a joint university-city meeting held Monday evening, which also focused on recreational opportunities, according to the announcement.

The New River Water Trail, already a fixture along some stretches of the New, will expand into Radford with help from other local groups.

“With federal support of $1.5 million, work on the Radford and Pulaski County joint area of the project should begin in 2023,” the announcement said. “The 61-mile trail project includes four additional boat launches, website upgrades and kiosk signs at boat landings.”

A river walk-in site at Bisset Park will enhance kayak, canoe and tubing access to the New River, the announcement said.

In the announcement, Radford Mayor David Horton said sustainable growth will lead to a better quality of life.

"I'm excited to explore these opportunities together as we build the Radford community of the next 50 years," Horton said. "Strengthening this partnership for the benefit of the entirety of Radford is crucial and the result should be a bright future for all citizens of our community.”

Long imagined, an amphitheater to serve Radford citizens and students is also under consideration, the announcement said.

"The hope is to plan construction such that events might be held at the venue within three to five years," Danilowicz said in the announcement.

In another joint effort, a group of local regional partners will explore development of a river crossing that could utilize a former rail trestle in east Radford.

"Enhancements along the New River near the Dedmon Center will offer our students unique educational and recreational opportunities, without having to leave the campus," Danilowicz said in the announcement.