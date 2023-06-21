The Radford School School Board selected long-time academic Roger Collins to serve as the interim superintendent, an appointment that will become effective July 1.

Collins will fill the job that will soon be vacated by Superintendent Rob Graham, who resigned from the district about two weeks ago just before being named the new division chief for Pulaski County Public Schools.

Collins’ appointment was approved by the Radford board late Tuesday night following a more than three-hour long meeting that was dominated by numerous speakers who directed sharp criticism at the board over Graham’s and other district employees’ upcoming departures.

Board members said Collins will fill the interim role until they find and hire a new superintendent.

Board member Jane Swing made a few remarks on Collins before her colleagues formally approved the appointment. Her comment covered his decades spent in public and higher education.

Swing said Collins had since the early 1980s served as both a teacher and administrator, with his administrative duties including time as a principal and superintendent. She said Collins served as the superintendent of Nelson County Public Schools between 2003 and 2014.

Swing said he has served as an adjunct professor at both the University of Virginia and Shenandoah University and has spent the past several years at James Madison University where he’s been an associate clinical professor in the graduate educational leadership program.

“In that [JMU] program, he has taught and mentored many public school professionals seeking to attain the skills and credentials to quality for superintendent licensure,” said Swing, who added that he also served as a coach and mentor to a number of newly appointed superintendents throughout the state.

Swing continued: “Dr. Collins is an experienced, collaborative and relationship driven educational leader who will provide Radford City schools with outstanding leadership as we go through this period of transition."

Collins was not at Tuesday's meeting. What he will be paid was not immediately available.