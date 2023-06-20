RADFORD — Many on Tuesday night pointed blame at the Radford School Board for the upcoming departure of Superintendent Rob Graham and voiced concerns about the elected body’s actions leading to even more staff departures in the near future.

The comments expressed to the board are part of the continued fallout over Graham’s upcoming departure, a decision that was officialized two weeks ago when the board unanimously accepted his resignation. Graham was named Pulaski County's next superintendent two days later.

Similar to the meeting a couple weeks ago, the Radford board room was packed Tuesday, with many spilling into the hallway and even into another adjacent room where they followed the meeting on a stream.

Graham, who was in attendance, issued a farewell statement that was read aloud by Ellen Denny, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. Denny briefly broke into tears as she read the departing district’s chief statement.

Graham’s statement reiterated much of the praise he has voiced for the RCPS staff over the past few weeks.

Graham, who’s time with Radford schools formally ends on June 30, called the district’s employees among the best he’s ever worked with and said that he will miss the leadership team. But he called on the district to move forward.

“I love the children, teachers and community in this division,” Denny said as she finished reading the statement, which included another comment from Graham that he had wished to retire from Radford.

Graham’s farewell comments were met with a round of applause from the crowd, many of whom stood up as they clapped.

The public address portion of the meeting included submitted comments from a number of residents and in-person comments to the board. Graham and school board Chairwoman Jenny Riffe took turns reading the submitted comments.

Many of the comments heard reiterated much of the points many of Graham’s supporters have expressed over the past few weeks.

While Graham and Radford board members have declined to discuss the details behind his resignation, many in the community have speculated that the district chief was forced out of his job.

Many Radford residents and Graham supporters have criticized the board, with a number of people saying that the elected body’s issues with the superintendent and other administrative staff have been rooted in several board members’ extremist political views. Supporters have said board members had repeatedly brought up problems with little credible evidence to back their arguments, and many Tuesday pointed to specific problems.

Former Radford school board member Lee Slusher, who has been supportive of Graham, criticized certain board members for using social media to peddle certain political viewpoints - actions she called inappropriate as she said board members can’t say or boast about which political parties they belong to.

While elected school board members - not just in Radford - have visibly taken stances on issues that are often partisan, elected school board members do not declare an official party affiliation. Speakers Tuesday suggested that many of these views they’ve seen advertised by some board members are conservative leaning.

Slusher raised a number of issues with the board, including what she said has been the inappropriate sharing of confidential information. She also took issue with what she said was at least one board member once questioning the scientific validity of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, a problem raised by another speaker who said that one board member also questioned the validity of autism.

Slusher took further aim at some board members regularly posting biblical passages on Facebook, which she added are cherry picked.

Slusher herself quoted a biblical passage to the board before leaving the podium.

“Lord, forgive them, for they know not what they do,” she said.

Michelle Hazleton, who works with special education students at Radford High School, was among those who submitted comments to the board. In addition to praising the working experience she’s had with Graham and other administrators, she called the rumors and discussions she’s heard locally surrounding his departure “unsettling.”

Hazleton was among those who criticized board members for pushing what she said has been incomplete and hand-picked information.

Ed Dickenson, another who submitted comments, said Graham and the board need to issue a joint statement further addressing his departure and specifically the speculation that he was forced out.

“You have an obligation to provide this truth to the people,” Dickenson said.

Katie Bondurant, a teacher at McHarg Elementary School, praised the district’s administrative leadership and described Graham and Denny as rare.

“I’ve worked in neighboring districts, and my experience in Radford is unparalleled,” she said.

Others said the board has been divisive and shown a tendency to micromanage as opposed to working respectfully with the administration.

Liz Altieri, another former board member, was among those who attributed Graham’s and others’ departures to a poor working relationship with the board. She said more departures are coming.

The Radford board “has met the criteria for a poorly functioning board,” she said.

Among the other recently announced departures is Tara Grant, who is following Graham to the Pulaski County Public Schools to be that division's new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. Grant has worked as both an elementary and high school principal in Radford, and was one of the administrators said said was also prompted to leave by the board.

The board members didn’t add much more to the discussion, with several maintaining their previous stance to not speak at length about Graham’s departure.

School board member Gloria Boyd, however, said neither Graham nor Grant were fired or pushed out.

“Resignation or termination was never discussed,” said Boyd, who also voiced concerns about the circulation of lies and information.

Boyd said the public only has to go to the source for the truth, prompting one person in the crowd to say that’s why they were at the meeting.

Graham said he didn’t agree with Boyd’s comments, prompting the board member to ask him to elaborate. Graham didn’t elaborate.

“I just don’t agree with it, at all,” said Graham, who drew another round of applause from the crowd.