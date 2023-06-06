RADFORD — The city School Board accepted what was called a voluntary resignation of Superintendent Rob Graham Tuesday night.

The decision, which passed on a 5-0 vote, occurred following a nearly two-hour long meeting behind closed doors and amid a packed room of people who had turned out in support of the superintendent.

School board Chairwoman Jenny Riffe declined to discuss the issue, citing personnel matters, but said she and her colleagues wish Graham success with wherever his career takes him.

Graham declined to discuss the situation, but voiced thanks for outpouring of support he received from the Radford school community.

More than 100 people turned out to the meeting Tuesday to show support for Graham. Many wore black Radford Bobcats themed shirts and several others brought signs with them, including ones that read “We R Family!” and “Mr. Graham is the man!!”

Many speculated before the board convened Tuesday that Graham was being pushed out and that he would probably resign.

Graham was seen walking out of the closed meeting with the board at about 7:30 p.m. Followed by his attorney Mike Barbour, he first went to his office before leaving through a side door located at the end of a hallway at central office. Graham - with the superintendent carrying a backpack - and Barbour could be seen talking outside the doors for a few minutes before leaving the grounds.

Graham is currently paid an annual salary of $153,207, according to RCPS staff. He had been with the district since 2006, where he started as a principal before eventually becoming district chief in 2015. He was a 1987 graduate of Radford High School.

He was named the Region VII Superintendent of the Year in February.

Several of those who attended Tuesday's meeting credited Graham for leading the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and helping implement a number of other key programs for students. Those who showed up in support included teachers, some of whom said he was always a strong advocate for them.

“It’s a very hard argument to make that we should change everything,” said Belle Heth Elementary School teacher Andrea Rackaway, who called the administration, staff and teachers a “strong team.”

Others took issue with the school board, saying some members repeatedly put unfair pressure on Graham and other administrators in spite of little to no complaints from the public about the administration.

Former City Councilman Charley Cosmato said several board members hold extremist political viewpoints that they appeared to lean on to constantly undermine Graham.

“These members have in short order found great fault with the entire administration, including the superintendent, in spite of no complaints from the public on the administration,” Cosmato said.

Former city school board member Lee Slusher, who was among those who turned out Tuesday, said the current board has shown little grace in their treatment of Graham.

“They are destroying a man and his family. A man that is loved,” said Slusher, who added that Graham was an award winning superintendent who only cared about the best interest of the children in the district.

Slusher said one issue the current board has had to contend with is the fact the elected body, when she was on there, put in a clause in his contract that would have required the district to pay Graham for a certain period of time had the board decided to terminate him without cause.

A without cause termination would have entitled Graham to continue receiving pay for two more years, RCPS staff said. His contract was set to run until 2026.