Radford schools, Carilion and United Way launching kindergarten readiness program

Radford City Schools announced Wednesday a new partnership program with United Way and Carilion Clinic that will help preschool-aged children prepare for kindergarten.

The Kinder Camp program is designed to help students get a leg up before their first day at McHarg Elementary School. The three-week program, to begin this summer, will help build literacy, social and emotional skills, Superintendent Rob Graham said.

“We do have some kindergarteners who don’t have a preschool experience and they come into kindergarten not knowing what that’s like,” Graham said. “To have this opportunity, they’ll be ready. Hopefully they won’t have any fear, any anxiety or stress and they’ll be ready to learn.”

Graham said the school system’s kindergarten readiness rate ranges from 95% to 97% but the program will help increase it by targeting students in the preschool programs that haven’t hit literacy or behavioral benchmarks.

United Way of Southwest Virginia, which will administer the program, plans to also look for students who did not attend preschool and may need more time to acclimate to the school environment. The number of students who did not attend preschool during the pandemic has risen.

Susan Patrick, director of childhood success at United Way, said the program will not only focus on educational components, but will provide the opportunity for teachers to have one-on-one experience with students and help build relationships.

The program is free and will start July 18 at Belle Heth Elementary School while McHarg Elementary School is under construction. Applications for the program open March 20 and there are 30 spots available.

“We’ve known for a long time that early childhood education is needed to prepare children for kindergarten and set the stage for lifelong learning,” Patrick said. “It’s only three weeks, but it’s a really important three weeks that provide that basic foundation.”

Carilion Clinic awarded $10,000 to the program. Graham said this will help cover the materials, equipment and personnel costs for the teachers. The school also plans to provide two meals each day to the students.

Bill Flattery, vice president of Carilion Clinic Western Region, said the health care system is always looking for opportunities to invest in partnerships that will help the health of the community.

“Health is so much more than health care,” Flattery said. “Where you live and what opportunities you have will determine your well being as an adult. Investing in early childhood education pays huge dividends long-term.”

United Way opened Kinder Camp programs last year in other Southwest Virginia localities, including Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott and Wythe counties.

CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia Travis Staton said the programs were a success for the school districts. All of the students in Kinder Camp showed improvement and their literacy skills were on track mid-way through kindergarten.

Teachers appreciated meeting and getting to know students before the chaos of the first week of school and being able to assess their students’ needs and abilities, Staton said.

“The children feel loved, they feel appreciated and they get acclimated to the environment,” Staton said. “Do we assess where they are in literacy and behavior? Yes, and we work to make improvements there, but the biggest thing is they feel welcome and they know that school is a safe environment and a safe place for them.”

