Radford University 2020 graduations moved to next spring; 2021 class plan still in the works

However the university did not say what it will do for students set to graduate in the spring of 2021.

University spokesman Justin Ward wrote in an email that announcements for the 2021 academic year have yet to be announced, but wrote that he anticipates a plan will be made public “early next week in order to provide our students, faculty, and staff with adequate time to plan for any changes.”

When asked why the announcements didn’t coincide with one another, Ward wrote that the university had yet to make a final decision on how to proceed.

“Changes are anticipated, but are currently being reviewed and analyzed by a variety of campus groups. This is the same process that was followed when developing the Fall 2020 Campus Reopening Plan. As intentional and thoughtful planning takes time, this process began immediately following the Fall reopening. Our campus has been and continues to work as diligently and quickly as possible,” he wrote.

Ward also noted that the university has not made a decision on if it will use a ticket system for the rescheduled 2020 ceremonies. He wrote that a schedule of events will be announced by March 1, 2021.