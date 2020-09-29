Radford University 2020 graduations moved to next spring; 2021 class plan still in the works

Radford University is moving its 2020 commencement ceremonies to late April and early May due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s gatherings limits, according to a university news release.
After closing the campus to in-person classes last March following spring break, the school announced that its spring commencement ceremonies for its Roanoke and Radford campuses would be moved to Dec. 11-12 to coincide with the summer and fall graduation celebrations. But those dates have again been moved, and the ceremonies will now take place between April 29-May 2, 2021, according to the university.
The announcement written by Karen Casteele, secretary to the board and special assistant to the president, states that having the 2020 ceremonies this winter “would have attracted an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 guests to our region.”
“The Spring 2021 events will provide an opportunity for a variety of outdoor venues, which are being recommended by public health officials, but not possible in the late fall due to possible cold weather and related conditions,” she wrote.
However the university did not say what it will do for students set to graduate in the spring of 2021.
University spokesman Justin Ward wrote in an email that announcements for the 2021 academic year have yet to be announced, but wrote that he anticipates a plan will be made public “early next week in order to provide our students, faculty, and staff with adequate time to plan for any changes.”
When asked why the announcements didn’t coincide with one another, Ward wrote that the university had yet to make a final decision on how to proceed.
“Changes are anticipated, but are currently being reviewed and analyzed by a variety of campus groups. This is the same process that was followed when developing the Fall 2020 Campus Reopening Plan. As intentional and thoughtful planning takes time, this process began immediately following the Fall reopening. Our campus has been and continues to work as diligently and quickly as possible,” he wrote.
Ward also noted that the university has not made a decision on if it will use a ticket system for the rescheduled 2020 ceremonies. He wrote that a schedule of events will be announced by March 1, 2021.
The schedule will “maximize the experience for graduates and their guests, while spacing out ceremony dates and times to make the best use of accommodations and parking.” He said it’s likely multiple ceremonies will be held all across campus to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Virginia Tech canceled a fall tailgate celebration in mid-August for spring 2020 graduates that was scheduled for a Sept. 26 football game against Northern Alabama that was also canceled.
University spokesman Mark Owczarski wrote in an email Tuesday that the school remains committed to “somehow celebrate the accomplishments of the members of the Class of 2020 in person,” and while planning is on hold, the school will share its new plans “at the appropriate time.”
The school plans to hold its fall commencement online on Dec. 18, and the ceremony will look very similar to the one graduates experienced last spring, he wrote.
A variety of in-person events are still scheduled for spring 2021 graduates at the school’s different locations all across the state, including Blacksburg, Owczarski wrote.
“Should that need to change, we will announce in 2021, but we do hope for in person celebrations,” he wrote.
Roanoke College has plans for its 2020 commencement ceremony to take place May 1, 2021, a week before the Class of 2021’s ceremony, according to its website.
Hollins University has rescheduled for May 31, 2021, and VMI is set to have a tentative in-person commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates on its campus in December, according to each college’s website.
Washington & Lee has not updated previous announcements to hold ceremonies for 2020 graduates in the spring of 2021, according to its website.
Ferrum College announced back in the spring that the college hoped to hold an in-person commencement celebration for 2020 graduates in fall 2020, but this has not been scheduled.
Wilson Paine, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Ferrum wrote in a statement that “With the COVID restrictions still in place, I am disappointed to confirm that we are still unable to host large gatherings on our campus. A planning team of creative individuals across the campus is beginning to discuss options for our May 2021 Commencement and how we can recognize our Class of 2020 graduates. That being said, before we make any announcements, we will continue to monitor gathering restrictions in the early Spring semester.”
Staff writers Claire Mitzel and Mike Allen contributed information to this story.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.