For at least one Radford University senior ready to turn the tassel on college graduation, it feels like the whole city has his back.

“I love Radford,” said native Andrew Mann, of the graduating class of 2023. “I think of it as my city. I feel like I know everyone here.”

Mann is one of 1,198 Radford University graduates this spring, according to university data. Diploma ceremonies are Friday and Saturday.

“I’m a Radford [High] Bobcat, too,” Mann said. “So graduating here is like the big red stamp.”

After graduation, Mann said he is furthering his teaching education, before pursuing a career in schools as a physical and health educator.

“I got interested in teaching P.E. because I grew up working summer camps,” Mann said. “Also, my family is a line of teachers and educators as well.”

Starting in June, he’s off to University of Virginia for a yearlong graduate degree in kinesiology for individuals with disabilities.

“Kids in physical education, some of them have physical disabilities,” Mann said. “Adaptive P.E. allows you to work with those students who might not get the normal experience in a gym.”

Student teaching experiences at Blacksburg High School and Dublin Elementary School helped Mann solidify those career aspirations, he said. The Hattie Strong teaching scholarship recipient was also student manager for the Radford University basketball team during his time in college.

“This has been the fastest year in my life,” Mann said. “It’s crazy how fast everything has flown.”

Indeed, this graduating class has flown through quite a time. While Mann’s plans were forming as a freshman in 2019, an unforeseen challenge lurched.

“With my class, we came to school, we had half a year of normal classes, and then COVID hit,” Mann said. “So we had to work through that… then we went back to normal school, but the new normal. Things are still different.”

He said teachers and school staff put more emphasis now on individualized student success compared to before coronavirus shutdowns. Other differences are subtler, like in motivation, he said.

“Seeing when COVID happened, it took a bunch of opportunities away. So when we got them back, well now I’m going to do everything. I’m going to work extra hard now,” Mann said. “My class of 2023 was just strong and hardworking… you just had to adjust.”

Lessons learned and adjustments made, it’s a bright future for the class of 2023, he said. Not without challenges, especially for an aspiring educator, and perhaps never normal, but what is normal, anyway?

“We need people to be teachers. We need people to raise the next generations after us,” Mann said. “But I think we’ll be alright. I think everything will work itself out.”

He said thank you to everybody he’s known and who has supported him in various ways. That homebrewed Radford support is something Mann said he intends to pay forward throughout his career to come.

“I hope that I become an excellent master teacher, and can impact tons of students’ lives, and just give hope,” Mann said. “Reaching students that might not have the perfect home life, or the perfect situation. Just giving every student a chance.”

Radford University commencement ceremonies start with graduate students in the Dedmon Center on Friday at 5 p.m., an announcement said. Undergraduate commencement is outside on Moffett Lawn, weather permitting, Saturday at 10 a.m.