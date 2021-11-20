Radford University aims to hire new president by year's end

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Brackin, the initial 15 candidates were selected with the help of Greenwood/Asher & Associates, a search firm based in Miramar, Florida with offices throughout the East Coast and Midwest, according to its website.

The final figures for what the university will pay for the services have yet to be finalized, she wrote.

“The Greenwood/Asher & Associates professional fee for this search is based on a percentage of the first year’s cash compensation of the new president, which has not yet been determined,” Brackin wrote.

For comparison, former president Brian Hemphill, who had been with the school since 2016 before leaving Radford this summer to take the same position at Old Dominion University, had a base salary of $420,000 with deferred compensation of $175,000 annually, when he announced he was leaving last February.

The school has also created a Presidential Transition Committee to plan and facilitate a successful onboarding process and transition for the new president and family, according to Archer.