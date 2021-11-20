Radford University aims to hire new president by year's end

Radford University is in the final stretch of its search for the school’s eighth president, a process that started in late June, according to school officials.
The university recently released an update of the search on its website penned by Robert Archer, the rector of the Board of Visitors, detailing the hiring process. The board will approve the presidential hire.
Archer wrote that it is the university’s goal to identify its next president by the end of December.
The Presidential Search Committee, a group of seven university stakeholders assembled over the summer, recently conducted interviews with 15 potential candidates, according to Archer.
“The Committee gained insight about each candidate on their views and experience with student success, vision and leadership, team building and motivation, enrollment strategies, resource development, decision making and personal growth, shared governance and communication, and diversity, equity and inclusion,” Archer wrote in the update.
Following those initial interviews, the committee was tasked with providing an unranked list of between three and five candidates from the original pool to continue the process, wrote Archer.
University spokeswoman Becky Brackin wrote in an email that those candidates have yet to be interviewed, but that “an announcement will be made in the near future regarding the upcoming timeframe for final interviews.”
According to Brackin, the initial 15 candidates were selected with the help of Greenwood/Asher & Associates, a search firm based in Miramar, Florida with offices throughout the East Coast and Midwest, according to its website.
The final figures for what the university will pay for the services have yet to be finalized, she wrote.
“The Greenwood/Asher & Associates professional fee for this search is based on a percentage of the first year’s cash compensation of the new president, which has not yet been determined,” Brackin wrote.
For comparison, former president Brian Hemphill, who had been with the school since 2016 before leaving Radford this summer to take the same position at Old Dominion University, had a base salary of $420,000 with deferred compensation of $175,000 annually, when he announced he was leaving last February.
The school has also created a Presidential Transition Committee to plan and facilitate a successful onboarding process and transition for the new president and family, according to Archer.
“The Committee will develop a Transition Plan through which the president and their family are introduced to Radford University, the community and constituency groups in order to facilitate the building of healthy working relationships and the continuation of successful strategic planning,” he wrote.
Carolyn Lepre was named Radford’s interim president, beginning her temporary role in July. She is also the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.
A comprehensive 12 page document detailing what exactly the university is looking for in a president can be found on the school’s website.