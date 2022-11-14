Radford University alumna to be winter commencement speaker

Nicole Robinson, a 2002 Radford University graduate, will be the guest speaker at the school’s winter commencement Dec. 9 and 10.

Robinson is the president of Ursa Space Systems, a leading satellite intelligence and data analytics provider leveraging a global virtual constellation of satellites, according to a university news release. In her role, she is responsible for accelerating the company’s growth globally while optimizing operations, according to the release.

The winter commencement will include two ceremonies at the Dedmon Center.

Prior to joining Ursa Space, Robinson was the senior vice president of global government for SES, the largest commercial satellite operator in the world, and, as the youngest vice president in the history of the company, she was responsible for the company’s global business portfolio of government customers in the areas of defense, security, humanitarian, federal, civilian and institutional organizations, according to the news release.

The December ceremonies include students from Radford’s main campus and Radford University Carilion.

- The Roanoke Times