Radford University’s total on-campus enrollment for the 2023 fall semester is 7,418 students —which includes a 4.3% increase of freshmen retained from last fall, the school announced this week based on preliminary numbers.

The 4.3% increase is the university’s best freshman retention growth since fall 1999, more than 20 years ago, according to a university news release.

However, the school continues to try to increase enrollment after years of decline. Earlier this year, President Bret Danilowicz said it will be a goal to increase retention 1% a year.

Three years after the onset of coronavirus, the school’s total on-campus enrollment for spring 2023 was 7,718 students, Danilowicz told the board of visitors in March.

That was about 4,000 students fewer than in spring 2020, after the fall 2019 opening of Radford University Carilion boosted overall enrollment to almost 12,000 at the time, according to university data.

With the RUC’s student population added this fall, the school’s total enrollment is 8,487, according to the latest numbers provided by the university.

Fall 2022 enrollment was down from 2021 attendance by about 1,200 total students, according to university headcounts. That decrease was better than Radford administrators expected, according to board documents at the time.

This fall’s numbers include 5,638 undergraduates and 1,780 graduate students, according to census data collected Sept. 4. Enrollment at Radford University Carilion in Roanoke is 1,069 students, including 677 undergraduates and 392 graduate students.

Data collected Sept. 4 represents preliminary census numbers with a final census expected to be available after Oct. 20, according to the university.

In addition, the retention rate of new transfers this fall saw 3.9% growth, the second highest rate in university history and highest rate increase since fall 1999, according to the release.

“When setting a vision for the university’s future, I pointed to how a 1% growth in retention, year-over-year, would make a positive impact on our long-term goals,” Danilowicz said in the release. “By exceeding the retention goal with our fall 2022 new student cohort, it shows that our efforts to attract college-ready students and provide them with the resources to succeed is making a difference.”

Overall enrollment figures for this fall, according to the release, include a gain in total graduate student enrollment (up 4% from fall 2022), competency-based education enrollment (up 24% from 329 to 408) and fast-track degree enrollment (up 34% from 271 to 364). Fast-track programs include accelerated RN to BSN nursing programs at the main campus and RUC, and the accelerated MBA program. Additionally, the total number of transfer students on the main campus increased to 377.

This year’s average high school GPA rose to 3.47 on a 4.0 scale, the best mark for an incoming freshman class in the university’s history, according to the release.