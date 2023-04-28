Radford University on Friday increased the cost of tuition and fees, beginning with the fall semester.

On a 7-5 vote during a special meeting, the Radford University Board of Visitors approved a 3% increase to undergraduate and graduate tuition, plus an increase to mandatory fees.

Fees that students pay to cover campus athletics, recreation, student health, activities and other services also increased by $100 for full-time students, up to $3,765 starting this fall.

Additionally, Radford is simplifying room and board fees, offering fewer dorm and meal plan options, in response to student feedback, said Rob Hoover, chief financial officer for Radford University.

“I will note that it is hard to compare … the last 10 years to this year … to give a percentage increase,” Hoover said of room and board changes. “But we do think that some of these rates are below what a student might’ve been paying prior. Some of these are above. We think we landed at a fair spot that does not put undue burden on the student.”

Altogether, most in-state undergraduate students who are living in Radford University housing can expect to pay $23,850 during the 2023-24 school year. That’s about $1,438 more than the current year, or a 6.42% overall increase, according to university documents.

This year’s cost increase at Radford University follows an increase of about $723 per year approved in 2022, although that increase was offset for students by way of a one-time scholarship, school officials said.

Radford University board members in opposition to increases said tuition costs for many students will seem higher than 3%, because of the expiration of that one-time scholarship from last year.

Prior to 2022, tuition remained relatively flat for the three academic years since 2017-18, according to university documents.

A public comment period that opened April 14 yielded no response from students or families, said Radford University Rector Debra McMahon.

“We didn’t have anyone sign up to have any comments. We received no written comments,” McMahon said. “We have yet to hear any comments from students directly.”

But that did not stop five of the 12 university board members present from voting against the cost hike. They said cost of living increases elsewhere are already stretching families thin as it is.

“I come from a part of the state where I can assure you that salaries are not keeping up with inflation,” said board member Jennifer Wishon Gilbert. “I just can’t believe that right now is a good time to put that burden on … the people that we want to attract.”

In response, university officials said there is a good chance that additional state funding will help to alleviate tuition costs. But state legislators have yet to agree on budget amendments for the year, so the university’s financial situation remains partially murky.

“We do really anticipate increased financial aid that is coming in from the state of over $8 milllion to be substantial in assisting students,” said Hoover, the CFO. “We are aware that the additional financial aid will go a long way in relieving the burden that students might feel because of any increase at all.”

Elsewhere in Virginia, other universities are increasing costs. Last week, Virginia Tech upped its tuition by 4.9%, part of an overall 7% cost increase for on-campus and in-state students.

The College of William and Mary and James Madison University recently approved similar tuition and fee increases as well.