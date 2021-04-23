Radford University Board of Visitors votes to raise undergrad fees slightly

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

RUC students will pay about $12,000, down from $21,792 per year due to a boost in state funding. The General Assembly allocated an additional $10 million in annual funding to the school, the university announced previously.

Since Radford merged with Jefferson College of Health Sciences to form RUC in 2019, officials said they meant to align tuition at the Roanoke institution with what students pay at the Radford campus.

Outgoing President Brian Hemphill also discussed with the board Friday the splitting off of the university’s School of Nursing from the Waldron College of Health and Human Services. The two had been merged, but Hemphill said that it became clear they could each stand alone.

“They still work so well together,” he said.

Hemphill said that the Faculty Senate had approved the decision.

The board, at Hemphill’s last meeting, also approved a resolution to name the College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences after him. It will be called Hemphill Hall, in his honor.

Hemphill will depart in June for Norfolk, where he will lead Old Dominion University as its ninth president. Hemphill is the first African-American named to that post.