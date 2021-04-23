Radford University Board of Visitors votes to raise undergrad tuition slightly

RADFORD — Tuition for Radford University undergraduates from Virginia will remain essentially flat for the 2021-22 academic year, the school's Board of Visitors decided Friday.
The board voted unanimously to approve minimal increases to cover mandatory costs.
Full-time undergrads will pay $11,542 in the coming academic year, up $126 over last year, according to university figures. Those living on campus will pay a total of $21,689, up $422 over last year.
Tuition for out-of-state undergrads will rise $126 to $23,624, and those living on campus will pay $33,771, an increase of $422 over last year.
Graduate student tuition for in-state and out-of-state students also will rise slightly.
Board members described it as a “conservative, sufficient and prudent funding approach for the university.” They also pointed out that relative to its Virginia peer institutions, a Radford degree remains a “bargain” for students.
In earlier discussion about faculty satisfaction, board members also noted that Radford salaries remain low compared to peer institutions — a longstanding complaint at Radford.
Under the plan, Radford University Carilion students will see their tuition drop significantly.
RUC students will pay about $12,000, down from $21,792 per year due to a boost in state funding. The General Assembly allocated an additional $10 million in annual funding to the school, the university announced previously.
Since Radford merged with Jefferson College of Health Sciences to form RUC in 2019, officials said they meant to align tuition at the Roanoke institution with what students pay at the Radford campus.
Outgoing President Brian Hemphill also discussed with the board Friday the splitting off of the university’s School of Nursing from the Waldron College of Health and Human Services. The two had been merged, but Hemphill said that it became clear they could each stand alone.
“They still work so well together,” he said.
Hemphill said that the Faculty Senate had approved the decision.
This was Hemphill’s final board meeting before he departs in June for Norfolk, where he will lead Old Dominion University as its ninth president. Hemphill is the first African-American named to that post.
Old Dominion has an enrollment of 24,176, consisting of 19,372 undergraduates and 4,804 graduate students, more than double Radford’s total enrollment.
Hemphill came to Radford in 2016 after spending four years as president of West Virginia State University. In those four years, West Virginia State’s endowment doubled to $8 million and enrollment grew by about 20%. Annual philanthropic giving rose by 775%.
Hemphill was able to re-create some of that success in Radford as the school secured an $8 million donation to name the Davis College of Business and Economics, the largest gift of its kind in school history, made by Sandra and William Davis. Under Hemphill’s leadership, the school also received a $5 million donation that led to the naming of the Artis College of Science and Technology. That gift, made by Nancy and Pat Artis, is the largest by an alumna in Radford history.